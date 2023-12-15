In the last match at the Olimpico Lukaku, Belotti and baby Pisilli scored. The Giallorossi finish behind Slavia Prague

Andrea Pugliese

14 December 2023 (change at 10.04pm) – Rome

The best thing is all in the end, with the tears of Niccolò Pisilli who, just a breath away from the end, celebrates his debut of the season with the goal that makes it 3-0. Tears shared with everyone, between hugs and smiles. However, the 3-0 against Sheriff was not enough for Roma, because Slavia beat Servette 4-0 (everything happened in the first half) and retained first place in the group, forcing the Giallorossi into the playoffs in February. For Mou there are joys and sorrows, regardless of the result. Because Aouar showed signs of awakening, but he had to leave the field after just 45 minutes due to injury. And Sanches only went intermittently. Better to console themselves with the babies, then, given that in the second half the Giallorossi closed with Pagano, Pisilli and Mannini (as well as Bove and Zalewski).

everything easy

Mou inevitably revolutionizes the team, causing absences and injuries. Goals are needed to hope and this is why Roma immediately threw themselves forward, coming close to taking the lead straight away with Karsdorp and finding it after only 11 minutes of play with Lukaku (an action set up by Aouar and finished off properly by Zalewski). The advantage, however, is a mere illusion, because shortly after Slavia scores in Prague and it is the beginning of a goleada that condemns Roma to second place, regardless of everything. The Giallorossi, however, continue to play, also because Sheriff is little more than a sparring partner: he doesn't press, he has no intensity or rhythm, the quality goes without saying. So Aoaur can show some good numbers (also a nice flying combination with Lukaku), he is certainly better than Renato Sanches (who however bowls the ball for Zalewski which then gives rise to Belotti's 2-0). They were the two most awaited players, to also understand how they were doing and whether from today onwards we can count on them a little more. Without pressure, the Algerian seemed at ease, while the Portuguese was still a little late, so much so that an error on his part in the opposing midfield resulted in Sheriff's only goal, with Svilar doing well to close out on Ankeye. Aouar's problem is that he gets hurt at the end and at the start of the second half he has to give way to El Shaarawy (with Mou finishing 3-4-1-2).

debut and goal

—

In the second half of the match it almost becomes a training session. Lukaku immediately tries from outside and comes close to making it 3-0, Bove with the new set-up is forced to run for three and Belotti shoots to the stars from a good position. Despite the news from Prague, Roma continues to play to score goals. And from the 15th minute of the second half he found himself with a defense that was improvised to say the least: Cristante in the middle, Karsdorp and Bove playing the arms. It's not worth the risk, it's better to think about Bologna. Even if Pagano then tries, there is room for the seasonal debut of Pisilli who also has the right ball to celebrate with champagne, but wastes it by kicking on Koval. With very long teams, the opportunities are plentiful. Fernandes tries two coast to coast bucks, El Shaarawy devours the 3-0 and Lukaku misses the right time from a very good position. And then there is also room for Mannini, another debutant, but it is Pisilli himself who takes the final embrace of the South, who scores the 3-0 after a one-two with Lukaku. Now waiting for the playoff opponent, but also for the match in Bologna.

