The future of aviation is really unclear. With the objective of clean the engines In global transportation, aviation has embarked on a mad race to decide what the technology of the future is.

Along the way, there is a clear sign: the electric plane. If in the automobile market the decision to jump to the electric car as the only viable technology has been questioned, in heavy transport things are even more complicated. On land, it is being decided whether the best option is electricity, synthetic fuel or hydrogen.

And in aviation, the path of the battery-powered vehicle seems even more complicated. The last to abandon it have been Rolls-Royce, one of the leaders in the world production of aviation engines.

Rolls-Royce shelves electric plane

In recent years, Rolls-Royce had announced that it was working on the development of thrusters for electric airplanes. In 2019 it already presented a prototype that focused on speed records. Two years later, in 2021, the company returned to the fray with this same project.

Another two years later we know that Rolls-Royce wants to sell its all-electric motor division. The objective, according to media such as The Guardian, is to multiply the benefits. If in 2022 837 million pounds in operating profits were achieved (the result of deducting production costs but before paying the corresponding taxes), the objective is to reach a figure that is between 2,500 and 2,800 million pounds.

According to the English newspaper, the end of the coronavirus crisis has boosted the company’s growth, since its manufacturing focuses on engines for long haul aircrafta type of flight that has not stopped increasing its offer since normality in terms of mobility was recovered.

Despite this, this has not reversed Rolls-Royce’s plans to lay off 2,500 employees in an adjustment that will affect all types of areas. “We are creating a high-performance, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce that will have the financial strength to control and shape its own destiny,” said Tufan Erginbilgiç, CEO of the company.

According to The Telegraph, Rolls-Royce hopes that the sale of its electric motor division will result in an income of around 1.5 billion pounds. The company assures that the electric plane seems to be a good alternative for short flights but they are not commercially viable for long haul flights, where the company focuses most of its business.

The future, therefore, they assure, lies in synthetic fuels. The so-called SAF is the alternative to kerosene in long-haul commercial aviation since its producers aspire to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70%. Virgin Atlantic, financed by the United Kingdom and supported by Rolls-Royce, just a few days ago carried out its first flight using exclusively this type of fuel.

To this advance we must add the development of engines that work with hydrogen. It was only a few days ago that Rolls-Royce itself published the results of its first tests with this type of device. The engine burns hydrogen, it is not a fuel cell, as Toyota has also tested for its electric cars. An alternative that is not too efficient.

This same year, tests have been carried out with large aircraft powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Therefore, it remains to be known whether the technology of the future in aviation is hydrogen (and how it is used), synthetic fuels or electric fuels. What we do know for sure is that, for the moment, this last option does not offer security to Rolls-Royce.

Foto | Rolls-Royce