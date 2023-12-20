Rolex is a luxury brand. Its watches aren't exactly cheap, but the Swiss manufacturer's careful design seems to have always justified the price. Up to what point? With these products it is always difficult to specify. Until now, since France has decided to fine Rolex for anti-competitive practices and prevent more competition so that they could lower the price of their watches.

91.6 million euros fine to Rolex. This has been announced by the French Competition Authority. A significant financial fine to Rolex France for limiting competition and preventing third-party sellers from offering watches from the brand.

The fine comes after a thorough investigation launched following accusations by Union de la Bijouterie Horlogerie and Pellegrin & Fils.

More than 10 years prohibiting their sale online. According to the French regulator, Rolex has prevented its watches from being sold online for more than a decade. To do this, agreements were reached with a small selection of retailers so that only they could distribute them.

The excuse that Rolex gave was that in this way they combated counterfeiting and the black market in watches. However, the regulator considers that this does not justify it since Rolex's main competitors, who face the same risks, have allowed online sales.

Too select a sale. Rolex, a century-old company created in 1905 and considered the leading manufacturer of luxury watches, has been fined for a sales system that is too exclusive. Under a specific agreement, only a few retailers were able to sell their watches. The regulator considers this practice very restrictive for competition.

Regarding counterfeiting, they point out that Rolex, in collaboration with one of its retailers, has created a program for the online purchase of used watches, with the guarantee seal that they are authentic. With this measure, it is even more difficult to justify the absolute ban on the sale of its watches online.

Fewer sales channels, more exclusivity. Although the regulator states that there is no evidence that Rolex France has strictly limited the price of its watches to authorized retailers, it does justify the fine of 91.6 million euros due to the lack of competition and sales channels. And he points out that over the last 15 years, the price of luxury products and watches has skyrocketed. The large amount of this fine is directly related to the long duration of this practice.

Rolex now has the possibility of appealing the fine. The French regulator is required to publish on its website a summary with the changes it must apply within a period of two months. Although a company is free to distribute its product however it wants, it must do so without limiting retailers' sales channels.

Imagen | Yash Parashar

