Rockstar would already be thinking about its next big job after GTA VI and it could be a new license with a very different setting.

There is no doubt that GTA VI has become one of the video games that has given us the most talk about in this final stretch of 2023. Its launch will take place in some time yet to be determined in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, although PC users will still have to wait longer to taste it. At the moment, Rockstar does not offer any additional information, so we will have to continue waiting to find out more news. However, The North American company would already be working on another title beyond GTA VI.

And, according to new information in this regard, They would not be Bully 2 or Red Dead Redemption III, two of the most requested titles by players, but something completely new. As pointed out from the Reddit forums, Rockstar could have started the development of a new medieval-themed IP in 2018 which would aim to compete with the great games of the genre such as The Elder Scrolls or Elden Ring. Of course, I would have some of the characteristic mechanics of the company's titlesbut its setting and proposal would differ greatly from what they have created to date.

Of course, this is nothing more than a rumor and we will have to wait a long time to find out what Rockstar Games can be working on for what will come after GTA VI. However, if the North American company is launching towards a new IP, it would be excellent news, since It has been more than 13 years since the studio presented a new projectun tal Red Dead Redemption.

GTA VI could arrive at the end of 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

If the rumors were true about this new medieval IP in development by Rockstar, we would have to see When could its launch occur? to the market, since the North American company usually takes things calmly in this regard. GTA VI points towards the year 2025 for its arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and some experts even predict that it will do so in the final stages of the year, so This alleged new IP may not be ready until beyond 2028.

Therefore, it will be necessary keep calm in relation to everything that happens with whatever is about to hit the market from Rockstar. Of course, we will inform you about any new developments from the studio.

