Few concrete data have been revealed by the brand new trailer for ‘GTA VI’ that Rockstar has shown this week. Just a couple of formats (next-generation consoles, not a word about PC, which the series usually releases later) and a year, 2025. But… when? It’s the difference between waiting a little over a year for the game’s arrival or waiting more than two. At the moment all we can throw into the air are conjectures, but some may be on the right track. Let’s analyze all the possibilities.

The first thing we can do is look at the release dates of other games in the series: ‘GTA IV’ arrived on April 29, 2008, a year and a month after the release of its first trailer. ‘GTA V’, on the other hand, arrived on September 17, 2013, one year and ten months after the release of its first trailer. ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ finally arrived on October 26, 2018, no less than two years after the release of its first trailer.

They are varied dates (one in spring, two in autumn), and also very different dates in terms of the distance between the first trailer and the final release. To this we must add that Until recently, calculations pointed to 2024 as a release date due to the financial clues that many media outlets seemed to find in Rockstar’s movements, such as advertising spending forecasts. It will finally be 2025, a year that is not clear if it has been planned for a long time: but taking into account that everything pointed to it being 2024, it is reasonable to think that early 2025 is the strongest possibility.

But there are other clues that help us point to the first half of 2025 as a possible launch date. As Reuters recalls, Take-Two’s fiscal year runs from April to March. Taking the game beyond the month of March would be counterproductive for the company, which has already seen its share price fall slightly (3%) when it announced the launch for 2025 instead of the expected 2024. Specialized analyst Andrew Uerkwitz stated for this media that “a launch date between February and March 2025 could meet Take-Two’s forecasts of about $8 billion in bookings in fiscal 2025 and growth in 2026”

On the other hand, we have the opposite possibility: that the game is delayed. There’s still time for a 2025 release, but Rockstar has a long history of delays with its biggest releases. For example, ‘GTA IV’ was supposed to arrive in October 2007 and was delayed to April 2008; ‘GTA V’ was scheduled for spring 2023 and ended in September of that year. And ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ went from 2017 to spring 2018, and then to autumn 2018. The difference with ‘GTA VI’ between the announced date and what remains until it is much greater than on previous occasions, so it is possible to think that Rockstar is covering their backs well.

Conclusion: We can only guess at the moment, but it is in Rockstar’s best interest to exit within its next fiscal year, which ends at the beginning of 2025. So the chances of that being the chosen time are high. In any case, it is very possible that in the first half of 2024 we will have a definitive date, and then we will be able to recharge the arsenal.

Header: Rockstar

In Xataka | “I have been playing GTA for years and this is what I ask of GTA VI”: these are the expectations of the Xataka editors

In Xataka | ‘GTA VI’ aims to solve one of the great shortcomings of the saga: female representation