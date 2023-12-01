Rockstar Games is in the center of attention of the video game community today, due to the announcement it has made through its official social media channels. And it seems that we already have the day officially chosen for the original trailer of GTA VI.

A trailer that millions of players have been waiting for for years, and that is about to come to the public spotlight after years simmering. But aside from this incredible news (which you can read in greater depth here), Rockstar Games He has surprised Instagram by having deleted all his publications.

All posts on this social network have been deleted or archived, except for one, which is the announcement of December 5, 2023, which is almost 100% related to GTA VI. A news that has caught thousands unexpectedly, and which many players are quickly echoing.

This move is surely due to a marketing strategy to draw even more attention to the soon announcement in early December. Others, however, attribute this to a radical change that the company is going to experience accompanying the official announcement of GTA VI.

A possible change in social networks. A before and after in the company, which intends to radically change its image with the premiere of the GTA VI announcement. The changes to the website and the end of the Social Club client could be clues that something incredible is coming.

Below we leave you the official account of Rockstar an Instagram so you can check the information yourself.

