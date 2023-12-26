Recent leaks from Rockstar Games have suggested that the company would be working on a new IP since Red Dead Redemption 2 was released. This is what is known so far:

Rockstar is the protagonist of the day due to a new leak. The GTA 5 source code has been leaked revealing details such as that there were 8 DLC planned for the story. However, the popular game has not been the only one to be named.

For example, new artwork for Bully 2 has been leaked, in addition to confirming that GTA Tokyo became a reality for PS2. And to all this something else is added… Rockstar could be working on a new IP since the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2.

This information comes from one of the code leakers GTA V. This ensures that Rockstar Games is working on a new IP with the help of a “very popular” third-party developer. The project would be underway since 2018.

Immediately, some have recalled that Take-Two Interactive filed a trademark for “Project Ethos” in October. This doesn't mean anything, but it didn't take long for the connections to emerge.

Rockstar's future plans with GTA VI

On the other hand, this same source assures that there are two new IPs in development at Rockstar Games. One of them would be a revived project titled Agent, while the other would take place in a medieval fantasy context.

Like everything, since there is nothing official, it is best to take this as a rumor. We will be very attentive to know any future details about this. Although for the moment, all eyes now rest on GTA VI.

With just one trailer, the game has generated thousands of reactions. In fact, the analysis of this teaser has made the GTA 6 community manage to find Lucía's actress: she acted in Law & Order and is Brazilian, among other details.

And as for the leaks… It has recently been learned that the GTA 6 leaker in 2022 has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a psychiatric hospital. The game will arrive in 2025 for PS5 y Xbox Series X|S. What do you expect from the future of Rockstar?

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox One

Launch:

October 26, 2018

