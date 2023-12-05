After more than a decade, GTA 6 is finally a reality and fans are satisfied with what it Rockstar Games He showed. The company knows that its new title is extremely important for the industry, so it talked about how ambitious it will be for the saga and gaming in general.

GTA 6 promises to revolutionize open world games

GTA VI will debut in 2025

Through a statement, Sam Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games, spoke about the presentation of GTA 6 and its implications for the studio and the saga. The manager assured that it is an ambitious project that seeks taking open world games to a new level.

“GTA 6 is the continuation of our efforts to push the boundaries of what is possible in highly immersive, narrative-driven open-world experiences. We are thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players around the world,” said Houser.

On the other hand, Rockstar reminded players that it is celebrating its 25th anniversary, so the reveal of the game is very important for its history and its developers. Likewise, he stated that GTA 6 will be “the largest and most immersive evolution of the series” Until now.

This was made clear in the first trailer for the title, where we were given a look at the new version of Vice City and we were introduced to Lucia, one of the protagonists of the new installment. The trailer has generated a lot of expectations and has already broken records on YouTube.

For now, it is not clear the scope that the game and its world will have, but from Houser’s words we can infer that it will be enormous and that it will have a high level of interaction.

