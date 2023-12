Shortly before its expected premiere, the GTA VI trailer had to be released by Rockstar, due to a leak of its trailer, which was spreading throughout Twitter.

This leak – still unconfirmed – appeared this Monday at noon, generating silence on the Rockstar games networks until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 4.

Featuring Tom Petty’s song “Love is a long road”, the game is expected in 2025, for PS5, XBox Series and PC.

