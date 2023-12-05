In the heat of a game, you can’t demo a play before you play it, but you can remember the days of trying out the demo disc for your next favorite video game. Ring the Demo Disc 20XX gamer anthem and relive the feeling of playing a demo on your sixth generation console or PC.

Speaking of music and records, you don’t want your compilation CDs scattered around the car. So, put them in a case with the adorno Travel Case! Keep your alternative rock under lock and key.

All of the rewards mentioned above are just some of what you will be able to unlock. This season’s Rocket Pass brings all this action and many more, such as more than 70 categories of free and premium rewards. Make your accelerator the (neon) bomb.

BE THE COOLEST AND GET TOURNAMENT REWARDS

Do you remember going to a restaurant for your birthday and being given a cool hat? And stop at the gumball machine on the way out? This season’s tournament rewards will allow you to relive those childhood (or adult) memories. Fuck pipes with him adorno Sailor Hat and your head will surely explode with bubble gum explosion. Also take the Orbital Octane decal to give a volt.

And there are even more tournament rewards waiting for you, so keep proving that you’re the lemon pear.

NEW CROSS-GAME ITEMS AND TRADING SYSTEM UPDATES

¡The Cross-Game property has arrived in Rocket League! Any item with the Cross-Game attribute will also appear in your Fortnite Locker if you play Fortnite with the same Epic Games account.

The first bodies to receive the Cross-Game treatment are the Octanethat of Hunter 619that of Cyclone and that of Lamborghini Hurricane STOin addition to the decals selected for each one and the OEM wheels. The Cross-Game attribute will be added to more items over time, so stay tuned!

Cross-Game items are also part of the exchange system from Rocket League, so you can exchange selected Cross-Game items for a higher rarity item. Cross-Game items will have some additional trading rules. For example, only duplicates of Cross-Game items will appear in the Trade menu until a single duplicate remains in your inventory.

The full list of Cross-Game item trading rules will be included in the Season 13 patch notes, and these additional rules will not apply to non-Cross-Game items.

The game menu will be as cool as the time. As previously announced, the menu will be given a facelift in season 13, and will now have a quadrangular layout in which each submenu has been simplified.

The new Competitive card allows you to queue for six competitive match lists at once, while the Casual card includes new arcade match lists and a Big Party match list. You can learn more about these and many other in-game menu changes in our previous blog post.

Screenshot in English. It is not a final version, only illustrative.

Plus, if you’ve been giving your all in the Ranked Matches, Season 12 Competitive Rewards will also be available. We’re launching Goal Explosions for all eligible players, in addition to Grand Champion titles and Players! SSL!

Rocket League Season 13 will be from Paraguay and will be available from December 6 to March 5!