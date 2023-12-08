Fortnite has decided to turn the entire gaming world upside down by teaming up with other major players. Developer Epic Games announced a Lego variant of Fortnite earlier this week and now Rocket League can also participate. This time the goal is not to shoot people or play football with cars, but to race. The racing game comes to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch for free.

Previously, you could race on a circuit in ‘Paradise Palms’ in Fortnite Battle Royale. Now there will be a separate game mode within the building and shooting game. Epic Games promises a ‘supersonic arcade racer’ where players can drift, fly and boost. In the trailer we already see that the cars from Rocket League retain their jumping power and ability to make somersaults.

The cars you can race are those from the two games. About the circuits, the game developer says that there is a ‘constantly growing selection of tracks’ available to race on. Perhaps a street circuit with the name ‘Tilted Towers Circuit’ will soon be added. Starting today you can race in Fortnite in the Rocket Racing game mode.

For PlayStation gamers with a Plus subscription, it’s definitely a party this month. This month you can get started with PowerWash Simulator and Lego 2K Drive. And once you’ve claimed these games, you can keep playing them. And in these games you are – hopefully – less likely to be beaten by an eleven-year-old.