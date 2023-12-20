Edu Pidal and Rocío Martínez have decided to combine radio and television for a few days to participate in Pasapalabra. The journalist repeats in the program, while for her partner it is the first time in the contest. He couldn't have had a better debut because, when they faced each other at La Pista, he took the victory by recognizing and letting himself be carried away by a rumbita from Peret.

The two guests have been in charge of Radioestadio Noche, on Onda Cero, since September. Rocío has highlighted the milestone that she represents: “It is the first time that there is a couple and that there is a woman in charge of the radio sports night.” In addition, the woman from Burgos combines it with Antena 3 Deportes, right after the News presented by Vicente Vallés.

Rocío has also told a couple of curiosities about the program she presents with Edu. “We have a competition: to see if one from Llanes talks more about Asturias or the other from Burgos,” she revealed. On the other hand, she has assured that one plays the good cop and the other the bad cop. Who is who?