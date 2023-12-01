Roblox is one of the most played titles at the moment, and as is customary at Ruetir.com, We want to bring you a new list with all the Roblox Fruits Codes that you can currently redeem, along with a list of those codes that have theoretically already expired. If you want to get money, experience, rewards and unique bonuses on your progress in Roblox, then you are in the right article. Let’s review everything you can get this December 2023.

This is the list of all the Roblox codes in force this month

Here are all the codes for Blox Fruits (inspired by Roblox). These codes have been continuously valid since November, adding some current codes that have been incorporated for this month of October 2023. Remember that at Ruetir.com we always encourage you to test those codes that are valid, such as those that in theory have already expired. As always, we recommend that you check the status of each code daily or weekly. to check that the redemption of each code is optimal. Here you have the list:

DRAGONABUSE: 20 minutes of experience x 2.

JULYUPDATE_RESET: Reset statistics.

KIT_RESET: Reset of skills and statistics.

CHANDLER: Buy it.

JCWK: Experience gained for free.

StarcodeHEO: Experience increase x 2.

Sub2Fer999: Experience increase x 2.

SUB-CAPTAINMAUI: 20 minutes of experience x 2.

DEVSCOOKING: 20 minutes of experience x 2.

TantaiGaming: 15 minutes of experience x 2.

StrawHatMaine: 15 minutes of experience x 2.

Sub2OfficialNoobie: 20 minutes of experience x 2.

Bignews: Game title ‘BIGNEWS’.

Sub2UncleKizaru: Refund of statistics.

Axiore: 20 minutes of experience x 2.

TheGreatAce: 20 minutes of experience x 2.

Fudd10: 1 Buy.

fudd10_V2: 2 Buy.

MagicBus: 20 minutes of experience x 2.

SECRET_ADMIN: 20 minutes of experience x2.

SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1: 30 minutes of experience x 2.

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1: Stats reset.

All codes that should not be valid as of December 2023

Below we leave you a list to copy and paste each code which in theory is no longer valid current in Roblox Fruits as of December 1, 2023. But what better way to check it than to do it yourself:

ADMIN_STRENGTH

NOOB_REFUND

Sub2NoobMaster123

RESET_5B

EXP_5B

KittGaming

15B_BESTBROTHERS

1MLIKES_RESET

2BILLION

3BVISITS

GAMER_ROBOT_1M

TY_FOR_WATCHING

THIRDSEA

UPD16

UPD15

UPD14

ShutDownFix2

1BILLION

GAMERROBOT_YT

SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET

ADMINGIVEAWAY

Enyu_is_Pro

Bluxxy

Sub2Daigrock

XMASEXP

XMASRESET

UPDATE11

POINTSRESET

UPDATE10

CONTROL

What is the use of Roblox Fruits codes

Roblox Fruits works independently of ROBLOX. Hence this article is to give a way out all the codes that may work for this month of December 2023. The codes in the game can serve as an option for new players, especially if what we are looking for are increases in experience, money to unlock cosmetics and adapt our personal style to the screen. Additionally, some of these codes can give us new weapons and more interesting objects that you cannot miss.

How to Redeem Roblox Fruits Codes

Roblox Fruits is different from ROBLOX, so redeeming these codes It has to be done in a specific way. Below we will summarize the steps you have to follow to be able to take advantage of these unique rewards and bonuses for a limited time:

The first and most essential step is to go to the official Box Fruits website. To do this, we will have to click on the big green button that appears when you start the game. When we are inside Blox Fruits, we will have to choose a tryingof which we will be part: Pirates and Marines.

When we have completed these two previous steps, we will have to look after the loading screen, a section on the left of the screen that takes us to the social network Twitter “X”.

When we give it, we can enter in the box that will open to us, any of the codes that we have previously left you. Click “Test” to make sure the claim is still valid.

It should be noted that if any of these codes do not work for you, it is likely that the game developers have disabled them either temporarily or permanently. Make sure you try to redeem several times in order to benefit from the rewards. Also, if you want search for more codesyou can always follow the Roblox Fruits official account and your Discord server to stay up to date with the latest information.