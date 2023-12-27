Adriana Torrebejano has just returned to Pasapalabra… and she has already had a great time in La Pista! The actress surprised everyone when, in the middle of the duel between Álex Rodríguez and Marisa Jara, she approached her teammate. All her alarms went off when they saw that she could break her rules and tell him about her response, to the point that Roberto Leal had to call her to order in one of the funniest moments of the program.

“You can't!” he told her, panicking, to try to stop her. Adriana justified herself: “I was just going to dance.” However, the presenter has invited her to take her seat back: “You are capable.” Furthermore, he has asked for her help to control her: “Moses, grab her.”

As if this anecdote were not enough, the duel song has revolutionized the participants. Both Marisa and Álex have recognized the artists, trying to get more information from Roberto: “You know them.” In fact, the presenter has ended up becoming the judge who decided the victory at an unusual moment. Don't miss this entire duel in the video!

Furthermore, at the end of this same program we have seen a hectic war in El Rosco. Moisés and Óscar have shown to be hungrier than ever by completing a spectacular final test.

This has been the incredible Christmas gift they have given us: a most intense duel. Incredible!