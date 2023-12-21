Roberto Leal was convinced that Fran Perea and Lucía Jiménez would get the song for this duel right in La Pista almost the first time. However, the first fragment they heard left them blank, as did the verse of the lyrics that the presenter revealed to them. No idea where this theme of the year 2017 can go.

With a little more music, both guests have begun to remember. Lucía has even managed to hum a little: “It goes to a chorus that everyone knows and I should, but it doesn't come out.” What she has agreed with Fran is that it is “a great issue.”

“She won Eurovision,” she was quick to comment, although she later had to correct and clarify that she came second in her contest. “But for me she was the winner,” she clarified, showing that it was her favorite song above the one she came in first, Toy, by the Israeli Netta Barzilai. Do you know what the topic is? Hit play!