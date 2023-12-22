The leading actor of The Batman, Robert Pattinson, takes the final step and will marry his partner. But who is she really? What is she known for?

Robert Pattinson is going to take the leap and marry his girlfriend. But who is she really? The DC Comics actor and Suki Waterhouse are engaged, a source close to the couple has confirmed.

This announcement comes shortly after Suki Waterhouse was photographed with a diamond ring on her finger, sparking speculation about her engagement. On the other hand, Robert Pattinson is very excited about the idea of ​​being a father, while the Daisy Jones & the Six actress radiates happiness and shines with “a special glow,” according to this same source.

Although the couple's representatives have not commented on the matter, the confirmation comes after rumors sparked by photos of Suki Waterhouse wearing a ring on her left hand while walking with Robert Pattinson in London. This follows Suki Waterhouse's pregnancy announcement during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival last month in Mexico.

How long have the two actors known each other?

On stage, Suki Waterhouse alluded to her outfit. And, jokingly, she opened her coat to reveal her pregnancy, receiving applause from the audience. Sources reveal that both she and Robert Pattinson are excited for the baby's arrival. An “absolute joy” for the couple, according to the source.

The relationship between Robert Pattinson, 37, and Suki Waterhouse, 31, began in July 2018. Since then, they have maintained relative privacy. In the past, Pattinson has emphasized the importance of maintaining privacy in her personal life, saying that letting strangers into her relationship would devalue love. The actor has expressed that seeing Waterhouse's reaction to The Batman “changed everything” for him.

This will be the first marriage for both Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson, who previously had a relationship with Kristen Stewart, his Twilight co-star, and was engaged to FKA Twigs. For her part, Suki Waterhouse has had previous relationships with Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna. We assume he spends it in Hollywood… he stays in Hollywood.

Who is Suki Waterhouse?

Alice Suki Waterhouse is a British woman born on January 5, 1992 in London, known for her work as a model, singer and actress. Some of her most notable roles include playing Karen Sirko in the series Daisy Jones & the Six in 2023 and releasing her debut album “I Ca n't Let Go” and EP “Milk Teeth” in 2022.

She began her modeling career at the age of 16, collaborating with renowned brands such as Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Laura Mercier and Ferragamo. Regarding his acting career, he debuted in the film Pusher (2012) and has participated in films such as Love, Rosie (2013), The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015), The Bad Batch (2016), Assassination Nation (2018) and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019).

Waterhouse grew up in Chiswick, a neighborhood in London, the daughter of Norman Waterhouse, a plastic surgeon, and a nurse mother. She has three siblings: Imogen (known as Immy and also a model), Charlie and Madeleine. Now, she will also be Robert Pattinson's wife.

Fuente: People

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.