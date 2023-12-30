Before playing Iron Man, the acclaimed actor could have been this villain in the DCEU films.

Robert Downey Jr. was chosen to play a major DC villain

Join the conversation

If he is known for something Robert Downey Jr. it's because of his role as Iron Man in the MCUwith which it has ended up becoming one of the most beloved characters by fans. And, despite his refusal to box himself in, Downey has ended up embodying the character's own soul with his charismatic performances giving him a personality designed by the actor himself.

From the first movie Iron Man in 2008Downey understood and perfectly captured the duality of the character: a successful and egocentric billionaire who fights against himself like a tormented hero for his mission in the world. The humor and depth that Tony Stark shows has made the character last forever in the memory of fans, which is why we can say that There is no Iron Man without Robert Downey Jr., whose continuity in the UCM is still up in the air. However, this did not always have to be the case, since before appearing in Marvel He was about to play one of Superman's most important archenemies.

Before playing Iron Man, the acclaimed actor could have been this villain in the DC movies

Five years before the actor was chosen to play Tony Stark in the first Iron Man movie, Downey was selected as a favorite to play Lex Luthor in an abandoned movie called Superman: Flyby. Few will know about this project that ended in nothing after undergoing several director changes.

At the beginning of the project in 2001, the director McG was placed in charge but was soon replaced by Brett Ratner. Since 2002 Ratner began to consider different names for the main role, such as Josh Hartnett o Jude Law, who ended up rejecting the role due to the commitment it entailed for possible future productions. However, the project Superman: Flyby was hit hard again after Ratner's departure in March 2003.

Behind this, McG came back to the position of director and was in charge of selecting the cast, among which was Robert Downey Junior as Lex Luthora fact that the director confessed in an interview for Indiewire in 2012. However, the project continued to encounter many obstacles due to problems budgetary and logistical changes in recording.

All this meant the end of the project that would pave the way for Bryan Singer and the arrival of Superman Returns three years later. The truth is that the possibility of seeing Robert Downey Junior playing a DCEU character was not so far from reality.

It's fun to imagine a charismatic and witty Lex Luthor facing off against the person he hates the most: Superman. But also we must be grateful that this would never happen and we have been able to enjoy Downey's brilliant performances as the one and only Tony Stark.

Join the conversation