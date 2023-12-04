

Tonight, 1,800 people will see how the riders of Tour de Tietema-Unibet, the cycling team founded last year by YouTuber and cyclist Bas Tietema from Zwolle, experienced its first year. Last season, all experiences were recorded on cameras that ran continuously. During all races, during business discussions, during high peaks and during deep troughs. From promotion and thus achieving Pro Continental Status to falls and the message from Tietema, who announced in September that he would quit as a cyclist.