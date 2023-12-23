Those who like stories of the holiday season, Road to Bethlehem It is the option that is already found in the city's movie theaters.

Starring Fiona Palomo and Antonio Banderas, the story is about a young woman named María, who will carry an unimaginable responsibility.. Also about a young man torn between his love and honor, and a jealous king who will not stop to keep his crown.

“The Road to Bethlehem” is a live-action musical adventure for the whole family, featuring classic Christmas songs, humor, faith and new pop songs, while telling the greatest story ever told.: The story of Mary, Joseph and the birth of Jesus.

A film that enters the collection of classic Christmas films through an epic Christmas musical.

Antonio Banderas, Fiona Palomo, Milo Manheim, Joel Smallbone, Lecrae.

United States, 2023.

