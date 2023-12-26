Suara.com – Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora's son, Muhammad Leslar Al Fatih Billar celebrates his 2nd birthday today, Tuesday (26/12/2023). The celebration, which took place in the Pondok Indah area, Jakarta, was also used by Billar and Lesti to announce the change in their child's identity.

In the future, the little man known as Baby L will no longer use the name Leslar. Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora agreed to replace him with the name Muhammad Levian Al Fatih Billar.

Lesti Kejora and Rizky Billar with Baby L. (Instagram)

“Actually, the name Levian existed when my brother was born,” said Lesti Kejora after the event.

However, at that time, Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora chose the name Leslar because they wanted to show the world that their first child had been born. Until finally, Billar and Lesti thought about having another child. They were confused about deciding the name of their second child because they no longer wanted to pin down Leslar's identity.

“My sister said, 'Oh, what do you think? Cook, if you have younger siblings, won't you use the name Leslar?',” said Lesti Kejora.

Portrait of Baby L and Rizky Billar (Instagram/@rizkybillar)

Worried that their second child would be jealous because they were not named Leslar, Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora finally decided to change Baby L's identity. The name Levian, which had previously been prepared, was now used to replace the word Leslar.

“The name Levian was actually inspired by names that start with L. I suddenly thought of that,” explained Rizky Billar.

Until after looking for the meaning, Rizky Billar discovered that the name Levian had a very good meaning. First, Levian describes the identity of great people.

“Levian is someone who will grow up in the future,” explained Rizky Billar.

Apart from that, the name Levian also describes a responsible figure who can be a role model for many people.

“Levian is also a responsible person, he is a strong, wise person and will be able to reach out to many people,” said Rizky Billar.

Through this name, which has a more special meaning, Rizky Billar brings greater hope for Baby L. In the future, he wants the child to truly grow into a person who reflects his identity.

“Yes, hopefully this new name can be a prayer and hope from parents for their children,” said Rizky Billar.

The name Leslar attached to Baby L itself was previously taken by Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora from their identity abbreviation. The name was also chosen to honor their fan group who wears a similar identity.