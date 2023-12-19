Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising It has arrived on Steam, PS4 and PS5 and has interesting credentials after succeeding in the Japanese market. It remains to be seen how well it will be received in the West, but after several games and fully entering the story mode, the truth is that we are facing a careful fighting game, with charismatic characters and spectacular scenes.

Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising looks great on all platforms

It seems obvious to say that Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising It looks great on all platforms, but it is reality. We have been able to test it on PS4, PS5 and PC. On PC it requires at least a mid-range computer, but the fluidity of the graphics makes it worth it. On PS5 it doesn't exploit the power of the console, nor on PS4, but it doesn't need to. The high definition fights are a visual spectacle in any of the aforementioned versions. We will focus on the PS4 version, which is the one we have been able to give the most effort to.

It is a 2D game, from Arc System Works, which has made the leap from mobile devices to its older brothers. Based on the Granblue Fantasy universe, it maintains the same spirit in the fighting game at a graphic level reminiscent of Dragon Ball FighterZ. The same thing happens with the scenes of combos or special hits, which look spectacular and frenetic. Frantic is the word that best describes the game, because the intensity of its combat is what makes you want to fight again and again.

If visually it is already a guarantee of success, its playability accompanies it. The controls are simple, being able to chain combos and blows with ease. The learning period is short, and the diversity of characters makes the game have a long life. Each character has differential hits, so you won't feel like you're facing a cut and paste as can happen in other games of the genre. Executing the final blows is a combination of two buttons, and the spectacular nature of the on-screen effects is well worth accumulating energy to execute them, as is the case with our beloved Goku's game.

Characters with charisma, authentic and with a story mode to discover them

Another of the virtues of Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising They are his characters, although the writer has fallen madly in love with Fastiva's game and attitude. All of them are based on the Grandblue Fantasy universe, so the anime aesthetic is guaranteed. You can change the color of their clothing, the weapons they use, the hair they wear, and customize them so that they have a different image in each game.

But where they really win is when it comes to doing the dialogues. Before any fight, they argue among themselves. It is not a conversation that is repeated with each one, but as they coincide, the dialogue changes. Obviously there are specific rivalries that make them more entertaining, and discovering them is part of the adventure of the game. It's not something we haven't seen in other fighting games, but it adds drama to the fights.

The characters are more balanced than in the 2020 version, which means that there is no one fighter who will guarantee overwhelming victory over the others, as was the case in the previous version. The Ultimate Skills and the Raging Strikes have been revised, so linking combos is now easier and we can inflict much more damage on rivals. This makes the fights a quest to link blows until finishing off the rival, which makes them very fun.

Game modes for all tastes, but the good thing is online

Although it has a very interesting story mode and arcade mode, Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Its strength (like many other games of the genre) is online. The games against other players are where the competitive level necessary to spend hours and hours trying to master it is. The large number of online options that there are make it one of the best in this section. From the possibility of creating private tournaments to being able to face any player in the world in a very demanding versus mode, given that in Japanese lands the level is very high. The beatings we have taken changing the server have been epic.

The big surprise is the Grand Bruise Legends/Granblue Battle mode, which integrates a game within a game. It is not a fighting mode or similar to the base game, but rather they are tests using “cute” avatars of the characters. They are simple and addictive mini games, full of humor and where their only intention is to have fun. An addition that makes the most casual options perfectly integrated.

In summary, Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising It is not just another fighting game. It is better known in the East than in the West, but its arrival can breathe vitality into a genre dominated by games where controls are the protagonists. Fun, intense and full of options. Its online mode is consistent and the combats dynamic. You can not ask for more.