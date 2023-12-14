Sony has opened reservations for the next great PS5 exclusive, Rise of the Ronin, which dazzled us with a new trailer at The Game Awards 2023.

We have enjoyed an intense 2023 on PlayStation 5, with exclusives such as Final Fantasy XVI or Marvel's Spider-Man 2. But Sony's eyes are already looking towards 2024, with the launch of Rise of the Ronin on its console again. generation.

It is by far the next big PS5 exclusive. Rise of the Ronin is an open-world action game developed by Team Ninja, creators of Ninja Gaiden y Nioh.

We saw it again at The Game Awards 2023, with an epic trailer that reminded us of the great moments of Ghost of Tsushima. And the best of all is that can now be reserved.

That's how it is. Rise of the Ronin has already opened its reservations, both in digital format (through the PS Store) and in physical format. And it must be said that it has two physical editions available.

It will be the March 22, 2024 when we learn about the cruel fate of the Tokugawa Shogunate, in the year 1863 (late 19th century in Japan), exclusively on PS5.

Pre-order Rise of the Ronin, with a nostalgic surprise

Sony ya has opened reservations of the new Team Ninja game, both in its two physical editions and in the digital version available on the PlayStation Store.

First of all, tell you that Team Ninja has prepared a few booking incentives, based on the Ninja Gaiden and Nioh reboots. They are the following:

Hayabusa-ryu for Katana (Combat Style) Hayabusa-ryu for Naginata (Combat Style) Nioh-ryu for Katana (Combat Style) Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana (Combat Style) Iga Ninja Katana Early Unlock . Early unlock of the Iga Ninja Armor Set.

These are incentives that you will get with the pre-order of any edition of Rise of the Ronin. Having said that, let's see what each edition includes.

On the one hand, we have the simple edition, available for 79.99 euros both physically (PlayStation Direct) and digitally (PS Store). Includes a disk copy of the game, and the aforementioned incentives.

The main course comes with the deluxe digital edition, exclusive to the PS Store, which has a price of 89.99 euros. In addition to the game and incentives, Includes the following:

Iga Ninja Staff. Toyokuni double swords. Bando warrior armor set. Formal Japanese clothing set. Digital art book. Digital soundtrack.

If you are interested in the new Team Ninja game, do not hesitate to pre-order it to release it on the same day it is released.

Rise of the Ronin is an epic adventure that will delight fans of Ninja Gaiden, Ghost of Tsushima, Nioh and other oriental themed games. Its exclusive launch on PS5 will occur on March 22, 2024.