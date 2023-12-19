Rise of the Ronin, developed by Team Ninja and published by SONY, will arrive as a PlayStation 5 exclusive on March 22, 2024. Today, further details were released by Game Informer, who previewed the experience set during the Meiji Restoration. In this sense, it is an open world with action game dynamics and with a single unchangeable protagonist, chiamato Veiled Edge.

In this regard, the map will offer three scenarios: Yokohama, Edo (now Tokyo) and Kyoto, three symbolic places of Japanese power, as well as fundamental places for Japanese art and culture. The difficultyapparently, it won't be much different from Team Ninja's other works.

