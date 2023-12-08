PlayStation y Koei Tecmo They prepare a surprise for the players. This is Rise of the Ronin, a title that was revealed months ago and that finally reappeared in The Game Awards 2023. Its new trailer showed us more of its world and its mechanics. In addition, it confirmed its release date exclusively for PlayStation 5.

Rise of the Ronin already has a release date on PS5

There is good news for players excited about Rise of the Ronin, as the title will be released for PlayStation 5 on March 22, 2024. In case you don’t remember, the title is set in 19th century Japan.

It is an open-world action RPG that focuses on combat. There are reasons to be excited, as the title is in the hands of Team NINJA. As for its story, it will tell how a group of Westerners arrives in the Asian country and creates chaos.

“Amid the chaos of war, disease, and political disorder, a nameless warrior charts his own path, with the fate of Japan in his hands,” its description reads. Below you can see their new trailer:

Related video: From best to worst – Game of the Year

Find all our coverage of The Game Awards 2023 and its announcements at this link.

Related video: Huge robbery! Nominations stolen at The Game Awards 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News