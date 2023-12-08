Team Ninja announces Rise of the Ronin release date at The Game Awards.

Rise of the Ronin will be exclusive to PlayStation 5

Team Ninja is in charge of one of the next big PlayStation 5 exclusives: Rise of the Ronin. The video game of Rise of the Ronin It was announced as an open-world action game that you could get lost in for hours. The setting of the title will place players in Japan at the end of the 19th century, which was marked by a turbulent time marked by many upheavals. The adventure will focus on a ronin, a masterless samurai, as he struggles to shape history.

Team Ninja would bet on mixing different elements that have worked very well on well-known titles such as Ghost of Tsushima, Dark Souls y Assassin’s Creed to present a story that would also feature several side quests that would help drive much of the narrative weight of the story. It was also revealed that Rise of the Ronin will have different difficulty optionsskill trees and techniques that will adapt to the preferences of all players.

Thanks to The Game Awards we have been able to know when it will be released Rise of the Ronin a PlayStation 5. As announced by a new preview full of epic fighting moments, the launch of Rise of the Ronin will occur shortly, specifically March 22, 2023.

