Despite the passage of time, the popularity of League of Legends does not decline. However, Riot Games knows what the community wants changes and adjustments highly anticipated for the coming months. For this reason, the company promised that it is already preparing new features that will make the title changes forever.

The MOBA community is excited about the news and some fans are even already dreaming of a sequel to the successful title. At the same time, others expect something less radical, but that takes into account all the players' requests.

League of Legends will have important changes in the coming years

Pu “Pupulasers” Liu, game director at Riot Games, made several social media posts to talk about his experience with League of Legends over the past 15 months. He knows that players want to be surprised and want the studio to listen to them, so he knows they need a long-term vision for the future of the game.

In this sense, he believes that the entire team must plan the game's roadmap thinking about what the players will feel. Likewise, he assured that Riot developers want to feel valued and respected.

One of the most interesting points is that Liu mentioned that 2024 will offer something to all players from League of Legends. Later, he stated that 2025 will change the title foreverwhich made his fan base speculate.

Some already dream of a sequel to the MOBA, while others are simply hoping for a complete overhaul of some of the game's systems. Others fear that Riot is betting on a project that will affect the game's popularity, such as a subscription model or something similar.

The thing is that Liu was ambiguous and did not explain what he means by his message in relation to 2025. Because of this, players expect something really important and good. However, the message also sparked uncertainty among the community.

Fans ask Riot for a League of Legends sequel for 2025

