Suara.com – Rio Dewanto plays the role of the leader of a large-scale terrorist group named Arok in the latest action film “13 Bombs in Jakarta”. The act of terrorism he led succeeded in destroying part of the city of Jakarta and causing many victims.

However, behind the slick acting of Atiqah Hasiholan's husband, the actor had to fall and rise to do it. Rio Dewanto was even hospitalized in the middle of the filming process.

“It's really difficult to be a terrorist. And during the final fight scene, (the process) took three days. On the second day I didn't eat enough and felt weak,” said Rio Dewanto when met in the Kuningan area, South Jakarta, Thursday (21/12/2023) .

Rio Dewanto and Ganindra Bimo, actors in the film “13 Bombs in Jakarta” in the Kuningan area, South Jakarta, Thursday (21/12/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

“There was one of the crew who said, 'Just drink soda'. I thought, 'Wow, this is sweet and energizing', then I drank it, suddenly I felt like I had vertigo, I was dizzy, I couldn't continue and I was taken to the hospital with an IV drip,” he continued.

Apart from the tough physical scenes, the father of one child also needed serious character development to become Arok. To the extent that Rio Dewanto was carried away by the terrorist's manipulative character in the real world.

“(During the role) I became a very manipulative human being. Yes, that's probably because I spent months studying the character, living inside him (Arok),” said Rio.

“But in the end I can come back every time I see my child,” he continued.

Press conference for the film “13 Bombs in Jakarta” in the Kuningan area, South Jakarta, Thursday (21/12/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

Furthermore, Rio Dewanto also changed his physical appearance while filming. The 36 year old actor had to grow his beard and wear a nose ring when playing Arok.

“That's my longest beard and it smells really bad. It's real, it's the longest in my history,” he added.

Apart from Rio Dewanto, “13 Bombs in Jakarta” also features the acting of a number of other stars, such as Chicco Kurniawan, Lutesha, Ganindra Bimo, Ardhito Pramono, Niken Anjani, Putri Ayudya, Rukman Rosadi, Andri Mashadi, and others.

The film by the Visinema production house is ready to be screened on December 28 and will be one of the film choices for people who will spend their year-end holidays.