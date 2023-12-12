The mystery of the 750 thousand euro ring that disappeared in Paris has been solved. The management of the Ritz, one of the most renowned hotels in the world, informed the French newspaper Le Parisien that the jewel had been found. The owner reported the disappearance this Friday at the Central Paris police station. “Thanks to careful search work by security officers, the ring was found this morning,” the officers said. “We would like to thank the employees of the Ritz Paris who have mobilized themselves in this search and who work every day with integrity and professionalism,” said the owner.

The client was an executive from a Malaysian company. It wasn’t a case of theft. The jewel was in a vacuum cleaner bag. “We thank the police and the hotel teams who carried out the necessary investigations in record time,” congratulate Robin Binsard and Rebecca Childs, the lawyers of the jewelery client.

This Friday, late in the afternoon, the client, who had arrived in the capital the day before, went to the police station to file a complaint. According to his testimony, on Friday he went window shopping in the beautiful neighborhoods of Paris. When he returned from shopping around 11.30am, he noticed that the ring he had left on a table in his room was missing. Did one of the Ritz employees steal it? These are the first suspensions.

The Malaysian tourist left Paris on Saturday to fly to London. He will return to the French capital only to collect his ring from him. The jewel is in the hands of the police. According to our information, the Ritz offered its customer three nights as compensation. The latter would not intend to benefit from this “commercial gesture”.