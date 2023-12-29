Two new special chimes come to GAME today only. Don't hesitate any longer and get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for 49.99 euros and two POP Pokémon figures for 20 euros. Very reduced special offer… Hurry!

With great power comes great supply. The 12 chimes of GAME They bring us two great limited offers that can now be yours. Only today, December 28, 2023, you will be able to get two unique products.

Only in GAME and GAME.es stores will you be able to get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for 49.99 euros y two POP Pokémon figures for 20 euros. These two new bells allow you to get one of the great games of 2023 at a reduced price.

The best GAME offers and discounts

Don't miss the best prices and discounts on consoles, games and peripherals among GAME offers.

Discover them

The GAME chimes come loudly

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 awaits you for PS5 as one of the most notable games of this course. Put yourself in the shoes of Peter Parker and Miles Morales to face new threats in New York commanded by Venom.

More powers, more ways to get around the city and great improvements have catapulted Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to be one of the most powerful games in the PlayStation 5 catalog. Come on, get caught in the Insomniac Games web!

And you also have a great 2 for 1 on Pokémon POP figures. Get two from this selection (Meowth, Arcanine, Cubone, Eevee, Glaceon, Oshawott and Scorbunny) for only 20 euros. It's time to get everyone.

So now you know, don't hesitate to get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for 49.99 euros and two POP Pokémon figures for 20 euros in GAME and GAME.es stores to ring the bell before New Year's Eve. Take the opportunity!

Hobby Consoles for GAME

Launch:

October 20, 2023

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more