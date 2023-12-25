The legendary game of Monopoly will have its film adaptation and who better than Ridley Scott to make a film about greed and money.

We already saw how Peter Berg turned Sinking the Fleet into an alien invasion, they will also make a version of Cluedo and now, Ridley Scott, the genius behind Alien and Blade Runner, has something else in mind: A Monopoly movie! I find the project very interesting, but I am interested in your opinion, which you can leave me in comments.

The mere concept of turning a Monopoly gaming experience into a cinematic adventure is crazy in itself. Although we still don't know what plot twists or strange elements Ridley Scott might inject into this adaptation, it's sure to surprise us.

Now try to explain what you want to prepare.

“At first it was difficult for us, because my head took me down the path of saying: Somehow, I have to integrate the game. Do I have to show the game, with people running on a board, with big houses and funny top hats and that kind of thing? Hasbro said no. We just want a movie. And that makes it a lot easier.” Ridley Scott says.

Monopoly will be about a Donald Trump-style character and different real estate tycoons: “It's about greed… Greed becomes, hopefully, hysterically funny.”

“You know, if you fly over Central Park at night in a helicopter and you look down, when you're right in the middle of the park, it looks like a Monopoly board. “It’s green, it’s lit, it has the most expensive real estate in the world on the edges, and that’s where we started.”

“I always liked movies like Trading Places (1983) with Eddie Murphy. I'm not saying it's like that, but it's somewhere along that route.”

The movie The game is between crooks, two billionaires decide to make a bet where the lives of an investor and a scammer change, to find out how they turn out. Directed by John Landis, the cast includes Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd and Ralph Bellamy.

Source: Vulture.

