A Russian soldier shot his commander dead after being mocked for having a Ukrainian name. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – A deputy commander of the Armed Forces Russia shot dead its commander in the partially occupied southern Kherson region Ukraine after he was mocked for having a “Ukrainian” name. That’s what the Russian Telegram channel said.

The outlet VChK-OGPU, which claims to have inside information from Russian security forces, reported that Sergeant Mikhail Khokhlov (37) shot dead his commander, Lieutenant Ivan Krivosheev (37), with an AK-74 assault rifle. Khokhlov also shot and wounded his colleague Alexander Lykov in the neck.

“Previously, the night before the incident, the three of them were drinking. “At some point, they started making fun of Khokhlov because of his last name, which the soldier clearly didn’t like, and he took out a machine gun,” reported the VChK-OGPU channel as reported by Newsweek, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

The name Khokhlov can be seen to be derived from the word “Khokhol”, which is a Russian term of derogation for Ukrainians.

“Now the shooter has been detained and handed over on bail to the office of the commander of the 1218th regiment. It is known that most of the soldiers of this regiment are mobilized, and come from various regions of Russia. All three have children at home,” VChK-OGPU added.

However, the channel did not specify when the shooting occurred. Newsweek also has not verified the details.

The shooting incident was also reported by independent Russian news channel ASTRA, which said the exact reason for the killing is currently unknown. The outlet added that the gunfire occurred Sunday morning.

Newsweek contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email on Tuesday.