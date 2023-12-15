SoCs (system-on-chip) are present in many of the devices around us. From vending machines to smart phones. If we stick exclusively to this last category we find well-known products such as Apple silicon, Qualcomm Snapdragon or Samsung Exynos, all based on ARM.

ARM, as we can see, is the dominant architecture in this type of chip that usually integrates CPU, GPU, memory, controllers, power management systems and networks. However, RISC-V, which we have talked so much about over the years, continues to gain ground and there are those who see a promising future.

RISC-V, an alternative that is attracting more and more interest

The latest data on the evolution of RISC-V in the market comes to us from SHD Group. The firm points out that this architecture will lead to spectacular growth driven by artificial intelligence. Specifically, according to their analysis, shipments of RISC-V components will grow at a CAGR rate of 40%.

Now, what is to come for this alternative seems to be even better. Estimates indicate that by 2030 it could move around 100 billion dollars and take over 25% of the SoC market, a universe that, as we have seen, is dominated with an iron fist by ARM, which boasts 90% of the market. .

This scenario may lead you to wonder why some companies are betting on RISC-V, and the truth is that they must have numerous strategic reasons to do it. However, we can mention some of those that are considered most important. On the one hand, it is an open and royalty-free architecture.





This means that component manufacturers do not have to pay for licenses to use it in their products and, in addition, they have greater freedom at the design level than ARM. But what is an advantage can also be a drawback: RISC-V is not as developed as its main competitors are.

But, as we say, this is changing. We recently learned that Qualcomm and Google were preparing a RISC-V chip for Wear OS, that is, for a Smart watch. Here, precisely, it is worth paying special attention, since the architecture would land in a consumer product at a level never seen before.

And there is more. Meta has embraced this open source architecture for some components of its data centers, EPAC intends to conquer supercomputers from Europe and, in China, they see RISC-V as a viable alternative to deal a blow to their opponents in the war of chips. RISC-V may have a good future.

Images: D koi

