Criticism has once again rained down on the comedian just for the promotion of his next monologue for Netflix.

It would be strange if a Ricky Gervais monologue did not raise blisters among some viewers: the British comedian and co-creator of The Office is well known for his penchant for altering tempers with merciless jokes against practically any topic.

Next Monday, Gervais premieres his next show on Netflix, Armageddonand it has not been necessary for people to see it for it to already accumulate criticism and requests for censorship.

Netflix's own promotion of the monologue includes a joke about terminally ill childrenwhom Ricky Gervais refers to as “baldies” (Baldy) and, naturally, it has not gone down well with a sector of the public.

A Change-org petition is already accumulating more than 12,000 signatures and asks Netflix to remove or censor Ricky Gervais's monologue, who they consider has gone too far in joking with children who fight tough illnesses every day to survive.

Ricky Gervais responds to critics

As reported by Variety, Ricky Gervais himself has stressed that his performance is a medley of jokes that do not reflect the comedian's true thoughts.

In fact, Gervais has taken to Twitter to put out his own warning to audiences before Armageddon begins streaming on Netflix on Christmas Day.

“On this show, I talk about sex, death, pedophilia, race, religion, disability, freedom of speech, global warming, the Holocaust and Elton John. If you don't approve of jokes about any of these things, then don't watch it: you won't enjoy it and You'll be pissed.”

For now, it does not seem that Netflix is ​​going to take any action to censor Ricky Gervais's new monologue, although we echo his warning: if any of the topics are thorny for you, perhaps it is not content that you should see.