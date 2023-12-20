Unraveling the Fear No Mort episode: What does the future hold for Rick and Morty?

Rick and Morty's journey in its seventh season has been nothing less than an emotional and narrative rollercoaster. Starting with the final episode, Fear No Mort, we explore how the series has struck a delicate balance between episodic and serialized storytelling, providing viewers with a mix of absurd adventures and shocking emotional revelations. With the introduction of new voice actors for the main characters – Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden – the series has taken a refreshing turn, defying expectations and immersing the characters on a journey of self-discovery within a simulation known as the Fear Hole. .

Encounter with fear

The episode begins with Rick and Morty, played by Cardoni and Belden, respectively, entering a house of horror. His initial apathy in the face of conventional terrors soon gives way to an unexpected challenge posed by an enigmatic character, voiced by Liev Schreiber. He offers them to face their deepest fears in a simulation: the “Fear Hole.” This scenario, which at first seems trivial to Rick, soon becomes an emotional and psychological litmus test for both characters.

Inside the “Scare Hole,” Rick and Morty face a series of terrifying situations, including the appearance of Rick's deceased wife, Diane. This narrative twist not only adds depth to the characters, but also challenges their inner perceptions and fears. Rick's struggle to accept the simulation and eventual decision to abandon it to save Morty from a similar fate highlights his growth and evolution throughout the series.

The scriptwriters' journey

Season 7 has been a reflection of the Rick and Morty writers' own evolution. By balancing episodic stories with the development of the main plot, they have managed to maintain the essence of the series while exploring deeper and more personal themes. This approach has allowed the series to maintain its freshness and relevance, avoiding falling into repetition or irrelevance.

The final episode not only concludes Rick's revenge plot in a satisfying way, but also paves the way for future seasons. Rick's decision to leave his past behind and move forward, symbolized by his exit from the bathroom without entering the “Scary Hole,” marks a turning point for the character and possibly the direction of the series.

A journey beyond science fiction

Unlike previous seasons, where Rick took refuge in cynicism and denial, this installment has led him to face the consequences of his actions and decisions, marking a significant change in his narrative arc.

Comparing Rick to others iconic characters of science fiction, we can see how it stands out due to its emotional evolution. While figures like Doctor Who or Spock from “Star Trek” maintain a more focused approach on adventure and logic, Rick shows a deeper humanity and conflictive. This humanization not only adds layers to the character, but also provides a stronger connection with the audience, who can relate to her internal struggles and her quest for redemption. Season 7 is a testament to how a character can be both extraordinarily intelligent and deeply human.

A new beginning

The seventh season of Rick and Morty has been a journey of self-discovery for both the characters and the writers. By facing its fears and leaving the past behind, the series prepares to embark on exciting new adventures, maintaining its unique identity while exploring uncharted territories. With a combination of episodic and serialized storytelling, Rick and Morty continues to be a beacon of creativity and innovation in the world of animation.

“Rick and Morty season 7 will be available on Max starting January 22, 2024.”