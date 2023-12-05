Suara.com – Everything related to Bunga Citra Lestari is currently in the public spotlight. Especially after he decided to married a second time.

After being left forever by Ashraf Sinclair, BCL opened her heart again to another man. She officially became Mrs Tiko Aryawardhana on Saturday (2/12/2023).

His marriage also received various reactions from the public. Starting from the decoration chosen, the clothes worn, to the preparations made beforehand.

Before officially getting married that day, BCL took a photo with his favorite MUA, Mercia Dewi or known as Bumiauw. At that time, BCL was seen wearing black lingerie.

“Dear mother,” was written in the caption, reported from the Instagram account @bungacitraleksii1 on Tuesday (5/12/2023).

Even though it looks simple, the lingerie worn by BCL is not a random product. The lingerie turned out to be from the Italian brand, Gucci.

After further investigation, this lingerie includes the Black GG Tulle Corset Top collection. This product is part of the Women’s Collection from Gucci which is a favorite.

Even though it is only sold for the upper part, the product is made from materials whose quality is beyond doubt. Apart from that, the model is designed to prioritize the comfort of the women who wear it.

This lingerie is designed with a sweetheat neckline model that is quite low on the chest. The material itself is a combination of silk and tulle.

The color offered is classic black. This color looks attractive with Gucci’s signature monogram, GG, which appears on the part that covers the chest.

Harga Lingerie BCL (Browns)

This product can be worn combined with a leather skirt and stockings. Apart from that, this lingerie can be combined with a blazer as outerwear so that the impression is more semi-formal.

However, in the photo above, it is not clear what kind of combination BCL chose. Meanwhile the price itself is far from cheap.

One lingerie top from Gucci is sold for around 1316 Euros. This price is equivalent to IDR 22 million if converted into Indonesian currency.

As additional information, it was monitored that Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Aryawardhana were still in Bali. The two still spend time with their families there.

Through his latest upload on Instagram, he and Tiko are enjoying family time at the Sofitel Nusa Dua Bali. His son, Noah Sinclair, was also seen there.