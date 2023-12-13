Luxury cars still enter Russia via a circuitous route.

Due to all kinds of sanctions, you might think that it is no good for the richest Russians to live in the country. For example, most Western companies no longer do business with Russia, which means that its residents cannot buy new toys. However? Wrong.

The latest models from Ferrari and Lamborghini are simply driving around on Russian soil. Thanks to an import construction. Although Russia is hit hard by the sanctions, the neighboring country Belarus does not have to deal with these restrictions.

Luxury cars in Russia

There are companies that deliver luxury cars to Russia via Belarus. This is evident from research by the independent Russian journalistic platform Verstka Media. De Telegraaf reports on this. A Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, among others, cross the border in no time.

As a result, rich Russians do not have to worry about being looked at askance across the border. They can still live in their bubble in Russia, with access to the latest toys. The figures came to light via the research platform. There are no official car sales figures, because the car brands do not do direct business with Russia.

In total, more than 1,000 luxury cars have entered Russia via this route since the outbreak of the war. It’s big business. There are about 30 companies active in Belarus that are engaged in exporting cars to Russia. Together they have already exported more than 100 million euros worth of cars.

Belarus is currently the king of the chessboard. Although Russia is hit hard economically by all kinds of sanctions, thanks to these types of constructions they still have access to Western bread and games. Such as, in this case, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and other luxury cars.

