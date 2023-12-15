Suara.com – Ria Ricis' latest appearance has become a hot topic of conversation among netizens. The reason is that the face of Teuku Ryan's wife is considered to have changed, making a number of netizens confused.

Comments regarding Ria Ricis' appearance appeared in her latest upload on TikTok. It was observed that more than 10 thousand comments were given by netizens on Ria Ricis' video which was uploaded on Wednesday (13/12/2023).

If you look at the video, Ria Ricis is just having fun doing the choreography according to the chosen TikTok sound. But apparently netizens misfocused on Moana's mother's face when they watched the upload.

“How come it doesn't look like Ria Ricis, her face is different,” wrote a netizen. “Ria Ricis what operation?” asked another. “Mrs. Icis's face is different,” commented another netizen. “It doesn't look like Sis Icis,” said another.

So, is it true that Ria Ricis has had surgery? Ria Ricis what operation?

So far it is not certain whether the changes in Ria Ricis' face are due to surgery or not. However, some time ago, Ria Ricis expressed her intention to have nose surgery.

Not for beauty, Ria Ricis had nose surgery for health reasons. The mother of one said there was a problem in her nose which was blocking her respiratory tract.

Ria Ricis has been seeking treatment to overcome this problem. However, this effort apparently was not successful, so Ricis underwent rhinoplasty.

“Some are already swollen so they are blocking the respiratory tract. You can't just use medicine,” said Ria Ricis when met in June 2023.

Teuku Ryan and Ria Ricis. (Instagram)

However, at that time, Ria Ricis had not yet found a suitable schedule for surgery. Because it turns out that Ria Ricis' surgery was handled by two different people.

“(Why haven't you had surgery) because the last time there are two doctors still waiting for the schedule. One is ENT and the other is plastic surgery. So you have to wait for two doctors,” explained Ria Ricis again.

Ria Ricis also denied accusations of having plastic surgery to beautify herself. Oki Setiana Dewi's sister feels very grateful for her original appearance.

“No (beautify yourself). I was asked about this yesterday, I'm also very grateful. I'm afraid that if I beautify myself, it won't be like Ria Ricis,” he said.