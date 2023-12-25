Suara.com – Ria Ricis is suspected of throwing out code again regarding the turmoil in her household with Teuku Ryan. The reason is that Ricis again commented casually regarding his condition amidst the widespread divorce issue.

Like pouring gasoline amidst burning embers, Ria Ricis' comments in one of the advertising account comments actually made netizens focus wrong. I don't know if there was a specific purpose or it was just funny, but the upload managed to steal the public's attention.

This started with Ria Ricis who uploaded a photo with Moana. This 28 year old woman provided an original caption in the upload.

“Keep seeking knowledge even though knowledge is never wrong,” reads the caption he posted on Instagram.

Ria Ricis admits internal pressure (Instagram)

Interestingly, Ria Ricis also responded to one of the comments from netizens who asked for tips on a slim body like Ria Ricis.

“Hi Sis Ria Ricis, her body is getting better, if I may know what her secret is?” wrote one netizen.

Similar to slimming advertisements spread on social media, Ria Ricis actually responded carefully to these comments. Unexpectedly, he admitted that he was experiencing mental pressure which made his body better now.

“Inner pressure,” answered Ria Ricis briefly.

Of course, Ria Ricis's answer succeeded in stealing the public's attention. Even though the context of the comment was not explained, quite a few people linked it to the issue of Ricis and Teuku Ryan's divorce.

Some netizens even think that Ria Ricis is exposing her domestic problems with Teuku Ryan on social media.

Illustration of Ria Ricis and Teuku Riyan – Comparison of the educational history of Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan (Instagram/teukuryantr)

“Every household definitely has ripples that hit it. Now it's up to us. We want to solve it well without making a fuss or giving it away so it can be finished,” commented one netizen.

“Tacky Ria Ricis, embarrassing the Ustazah sister,” wrote another netizen.

“Hey, what's the point of writing comments like that? If you want to separate, just separate, there's no need for a lot of drama, that's the example of Desta-Nastasha Rizky, there aren't many comments here, caption there, immediately sue the PA,” said another netizen.