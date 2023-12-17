The Razer Ornata V3 is highly rated and a safe bet.

Razer Ornata V3 keyboard has a low profile design

Now you can buy one of the best Razer mechanical membrane gaming keyboards for a little less than the recommended price, we are talking about the Razer Ornata V3. Is about a mid-range keyboard that combines the best of mechanical switches and membranes to offer you a precise and comfortable touch.

The Razer Ornata V3 has a recommended price of 80.99 euros, but you can get it for as low as 69.99 euros at PcComponentes (14% discount). It is an offer that ends December 25. However, few units left available, so possibly it is sold out before said day. Therefore, if you are interested in getting it, you better buy it as soon as possible.

At the design level, it is a low-profile ergonomic keyboard that adapts to the natural shape of your hands and allows you to play for hours without getting tired. Its keys have a UV coating that makes them more resistant to wear and scratches, and they have Razer Chroma RGB lighting. The dedicated multimedia keys could also not be missing so you can control the volume, brightness and playback easily and quickly. All keys They are fully programmable using Razer Synapse 3 software (available for Windows 10/11).

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the Razer Ornata V3 also Includes a soft magnetic wrist rest that attaches to the keyboard and provides you with greater support and comfort. It is an accessory that never hurts. At this point, it goes without saying that it is a highly recommended keyboard. In fact, the reviews are mostly positive and 100% of users recommend it. Almost nothing!

If you were looking for a keyboard that is versatile, here is one that you cannot miss. Don't hesitate and take advantage of this offer from PcComponentes to get the Razer Ornata V3 for only 69.99 euros. It is a unique opportunity to renew your gaming keyboard without having to spend a lot of money. What's more, it has never been so cheap in said store, which is all the more reason to buy it. We could say that it is one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy right now for less than 70 euros. As for shipping costs, they are free on the peninsula.

