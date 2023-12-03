The latest PcComponentes offer allows you to get the Tempest Diablo keyboard at a knockdown price.

The Tempest Diablo mechanical keyboard has 20 different lighting modes

If you are thinking of buying a mechanical gaming keyboard and you don’t want to spend a lot of money, nor waste it on a keyboard of dubious quality, then you have to take a look at the Tempest Diablo. This keyboard has almost 5,000 reviews on PcComponentes and an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. Well, it is on sale and its price will not leave you indifferent.

This gaming keyboard costs 62.99 euros when it is not on sale, but now it can be yours for only 39.99 euros if you buy it at PcComponentes. Turns out he has a 37% discount, which represents a saving of 23 euros compared to the recommended price. It’s not bad at all! In fact, it has never been so cheap. The offer ends today at 11:59 p.m.

Tempest Diablo mechanical gaming keyboard

Get the Tempest Diablo mechanical keyboard for 23 less than the recommended price at PcComponentes

The Tempest Diablo is a very complete keyboard. It has a spectacular design and 20+ RGB lighting modes. But not only is it beautiful on the outside, it also has top-notch features. This keyboard incorporates the latest technology in Content switches (red), which They offer a fast and precise response speed with each press. As for their useful life, we are talking about 50 million guaranteed keystrokes.

On the other hand, the keyboard It is constructed of high quality aluminum, which gives it great durability and an incredible touch. And, if that were not enough, also It has dedicated multimedia keys and anti-ghosting, so you don’t lose control at any time while playing. Regarding the latter, we could not miss the game mode that is used to block the Windows key. Therefore, if you press this key while playing, nothing will happen.

Tempest Diablo mechanical gaming keyboard

In conclusion, the Tempest Diablo is a mechanical gaming keyboard that will not disappoint you. It has everything you need to fully enjoy your favorite games, and now you can get it at an irresistible price. Don’t hesitate and take advantage of this offer before it ends. Finally, say that it is compatible con Windows, macOS y GNU/Linux, so regardless of the operating system you have installed on your PC, you can use this keyboard without any problem. What’s more, it would also have to work under Chrome OS Flex. Plus, there’s no driver to install, just plug and play.

