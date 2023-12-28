In a scientific advance with palpable and promising results, researchers have taken a giant step in the fight against cancer. A new strategy to deal with the disease.

Published in Nature Chemistry, the team's study presents an innovative technique that could redefine cancer treatment: molecular hammers.

Imagine a tiny, invisible hammer capable of selectively hitting and destroying cancer cells. This is the essence of molecular hammers, a term coined by researchers to describe their discovery.

What is notable about this technique is its uniqueness. It is not similar to photodynamic or photothermal therapy. Two innovative approaches to cancer treatment that use light to activate a therapeutic response in cancer cells.

How would this new cancer therapy work?

Using near-infrared light, the hammers activate vibronic modes in aminocyanins associated with the cell membrane, triggering a mechanical action that rapidly kills cells by necrosis.

It is not affected by reactive oxygen species inhibitors nor does it induce cell death due to heat. This means that it acts in a completely different way to conventional treatments, opening a new avenue in oncological medicine.

In terms of effectiveness, the results are impressive. With very low concentrations of aminocyanins (500 nM) or low doses of light, the researchers were able to eradicate human melanoma cells in cultures. Furthermore, in mouse models for melanoma, a tumor-free efficacy of 50% was achieved.

But what makes these molecular hammers so promising? The key lies in its ability to induce vibrations of the entire molecule in subpicoseconds (a fraction of a picosecond or a trillionth of a second).

This is a mechanism that cancer cells will probably not be able to resist. In other words, cancer cells are unlikely to develop resistance to these molecular mechanical forces.

This discovery not only represents a milestone in cancer research, but is also a testament to human ingenuity and the tireless search for solutions to one of the most challenging diseases of our time.

Molecular hammers could be the start of a whole new era in cancer treatment, one where precision and effectiveness combine to offer hope where there was once uncertainty.