In France the new one was elected Miss, but the choice of the queen didn't really go down well with a large portion of the country. It happened in 2019 to Vaimalama Chaves, former Miss Tahiti, who was targeted with insults because she claimed “yes, I like to eat”. And it has happened now – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – a Eve Gilles23 years old, former Miss Pas-de-Calais, university student in mathematics and computer science, who won last Saturday but many French people don't like itabove all menwho criticize her on social media: too thin, and too androgynous with that short hair. It's never good: Vaimalama Chaves was too curvy, Ève Gilles too little. “Short hair, no curves, and she also plays the victim“; “Once again Miss France promotes everything that is fundamentally contrary to female beauty“, are some of the many negative comments that can be read online.

Among the 94 Miss France in history, Ève Gilles is the first not to show off long curls. And she made it a strong point during the broadcast: “No one has the right to impose yourself as you should be”, she said, addressing her peers listening, defending her “diversity“. A message – continues Il Corriere – that has annoyed Most traditionalists. Which then, at the swimsuit fitting, when Ève Gilles showed a model's slim line, yes go wild on social media. But there were also those who defended her, like Sandrine Rousseaua well-known environmentalist deputy who spoke on the controversy: “I am disconcertedI didn't think we were at this point. Our hair, and how we wear it, is none of men's business. Point“.

