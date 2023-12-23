Kevin Feige promised us the Marvel Multiverse shortly before the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). It was the studio's first major film release in relation to the self-proclaimed Multiverse Sagathe one that came to pick up the baton of the Infinity Saga and make us forget Thanos once and for all.

But, despite the extraordinary reflection on anxiety as a symptom of depression in the figure of Scarlet Witch, and although visually they gave us a Sam Raimi film within the MCU, the reality is that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was left at half throttle as far as alternative realities are concerned.

“It's too soon,” he told himself. “It is too early to show the true potential of the Multiverse.” Maybe in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, right? There we were going to have Kang the Conqueror. Or maybe in Loki. The God of Deception and Lies series also features the character of Jonathan Majors. Now yes. Now comes the Multiverse.

But none of these proposals achieved that desired multiversal power that they had promised us. None of those stories managed to generate enough engagement among the public (as is said now) to believe that the Multiverse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe It was truly worth it. We were missing something.

However, the Marvel Studios audiovisual product that did capture the narrative magic of the Multiverse was the animated series What If? The first season was an amalgamation of stories that transferred the beauty and interest of the alternative worlds of comics to the small screen, and managed to demonstrate that this Multiverse had much more to offer.

Now, Disney+ has just released season 2 of What If? and su plataforma streaming. A second batch consisting of nine episodes, with an average duration of 30 minutes, which maintains the aesthetic consistency, artistic designs, animation style and formula of the first installment. But it goes one step further with the Multiverse.

Below, we offer a brief, spoiler-free analysis of each episode so you know what to expect from this episode. second season of What If? on Disney+. The Marvel animated series will premiere an episode every day starting today until December 31. Without a doubt, the best way to say goodbye to the year.

Chapter 1: What would happen if… Nebula joined the Nova Corps?

He chapter 1 of What If? season 2, As the title indicates, it stars Nebula and is connected to the Nova Corps. Therefore, it links directly to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Marvel Studios. However, this episode has little or nothing else in common with James Gunn's trilogy. Quite the opposite.

What if… Nebula joined the Nova Corps? is the result of someone imagining Blade Runner (1982) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are facing a totally cyberpunk story, both in form and tone, with a dense and oppressive, rainy atmosphere, in a city (Xandar) where darkness seems to reign as the flag.

This episode of the second season of the animated series is not only a reflection of Blade Runner due to its aesthetics and atmosphere, due to its status as a cyberpunk story, but also due to its thriller narrative. A spy story in which Nebula will demonstrate to the public that, in addition to the multiversal potential of the series, she is an extraordinary character.

Chapter 2: What would happen if… Peter Quill attacked Earth's most powerful heroes?

He chapter 2 of What If? season 2, as the title indicates, stars Peter Quill and Marvel Studios' Avengers. It is definitely a return to the initial MCU formula and a considerable hit of nostalgia. Any lover will realize from the beginning that it is a trip to 2012, to the times when everything was possible.

What if… Peter Quill attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?, unlike the first episode of the second season of the Marvel Studios animated series, is much more conventional. A traditional MCU superhero story, as well as an accurate portrait of the power of the butterfly effect when you change something from the past.

This story is also the result of the absence of love. The engine that moves the world, that pushes human beings, is what lives in our hearts. This episode is the perfect example of what happens in an individual of our species when you take away their engine, the heartbreaking portrait of a person when they lack emotional emotion.

Chapter 3: What if… Happy Hogan saved Christmas?

He chapter 3 of What If? season 2, as the title indicates, stars Happy Hogan. A character often forgotten within the UCM, but characterized by an omnipresent Jon Favreau who has accompanied the story of Iron Man from beginning to end. Here, however, he enjoys a prominence that he has always lacked in the films.

What if… Happy Hogan saved Christmas? is once again an animated episode that takes us back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of 2012. A trip to the past whose hit of nostalgia is enhanced by the fact of the Christmas holiday it portrays. At the end of the day, these important dates are to enjoy as a family and to remember that that is what happiness is.

Precisely, the tone selected for this third episode of the second season of What If? on Disney+ it is none other than that of a fable or a Christmas story. Suddenly, without having imagined it, we are faced with a Charles Dickens story starring the great Marvel superheroes and the men without superpowers who make them possible.

Chapter 4: What would happen if… Iron Man crashed into the Grandmaster?

He chapter 4 of What If? season 2, as the title indicates, stars Iron Man and the Grandmaster. A silly comedy that takes us back to Sakaar and what we experienced in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), perhaps one of the most controversial and controversial of the UCM given the character that Taika Waititi printed in his narrative.

In fact, What would happen if… Iron Man crashed into the Grandmaster? It is a kind of spin-off of Taika Waititi's filmography. Everything that characterized Thor: Ragnarok is also here, in this episode. And, to top it all off, it is impossible not to die of sadness and nostalgia seeing Tony Stark starring in the story. We still miss him a lot.

Chapter 5: What would happen if… Captain Carter fought the Hydra Stomper?

He chapter 5 of What If? season 2, as the title indicates, stars Captain Carter and features Hydra Stomper as the main villain. In fact, it is already indicative of what we are really going to find here: a kind of revision of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), but in a multiversal version and with alternative sequences.

Thus, the atmosphere that we find in What if… Captain Carter fought the Hydra Stomper? It is none other than that of a spy movie. Another brilliant espionage thriller from Marvel Studios like the film it pays homage to and from which it is inspired, but where the dynamic between the main characters is the best possible experience.

Chapter 6: What if… Kahhori reformed the world?

He chapter 6 of What If? season 2, as the title points out, stars Kahhori. But what is this story really? Basically, someone at Marvel Studios said out loud that it would be cool to do a Pocahontas short story, but in the MCU. Someone else thought it was a good idea and… Voilà! Here we have the result.

In that sense, What if… Kahhori reformed the world? follows Walt Disney's traditional adventure style. That is, it doesn't just copy Pocahontas in the thematic aspect. But, in addition to all that, it is also an extraordinary representation of how technology can develop a culture and advance it to unimaginable limits.

Chapter 7: What would happen if… Hela found the Ten Rings?

He chapter 7 of What If? season 2, as the title indicates, stars Hela, the goddess of death from Asgardian mythology, and connects directly to the Shang-Chi franchise and the legend of the Ten Rings. Strange shaker, right? At first glance, it seems that they have nothing in common. The reality is that it is one of the best chapters of the series.

What would happen if… Hela found the Ten Rings? It has an indescribable mythological atmosphere. It is a combination of very disparate mythologies that end up coming together and working like a charm. In addition, it is also the demonstration that the character of Hela is an absolute outrage. And, to top it all off, she has a wild soundtrack. All good.

Chapter 8: What would happen if… the Avengers united in 1602?

He chapter 8 of What If? season 2, as the title points out, stars the Avengers. However, we are not in the current era, in the year 2012 or in a recent time in history. We travel directly to the beginning of the 17th century to show that any Marvel Studios story could work in another era… Thanks to the Multiverse!

What if… the Avengers united in 1602? follows in the footsteps of the original work by Neil Gaiman and Andy Kubert. A miniseries of just eight issues that was released in 2003 and that imagined how the characters of the Marvel Universe would work in the 17th century, but making the superheroes intermingle with historical events.

In this case, however, we are not looking at a literal adaptation of the comic, but rather a reinterpretation of the work of Neil Gaiman and Andy Kubert that fits perfectly with the concept of the Multiverse in both the MCU and the animated series. from Disney+. Everyone was waiting for this episode in the second season and… It does not disappoint, in no way.

Chapter 9: What would happen if… Supreme Strange intervened?

He chapter 9 of What If? season 2, unlike what the title indicates, does not exclusively star Strange Supremo. His presence and intervention are decisive for the course of events, but the truth is that this episode has the soul of an event-movie and perfectly closes everything shown in this second season.

What would happen if… Supreme Strange intervened? It has the soul of a crossover and works exactly like one. For the animated series it is the same as an Avengers movie for the MCU. And that soul of a crossover event is precisely what makes it the perfect demonstration of what the Marvel Studios Multiverse should be. This is the example to follow.

Definitely, the last episode of the second season of the UCM animated series on Disney+ is everything that superhero lovers and lovers of the Marvel Multiverse were waiting for. A majestic story of adventure and action where all the pieces fit together, and that will leave viewers wanting much more.

In short, the premiere of What If? season 2 on Disney+ repeats the success of the first installment, but puts one more gear in the narrative aspect, as if Kevin Feige wanted to calm the waters among UCM fans and continue promising the second multiversal coming. There's still time. The game, of course, is far from over.