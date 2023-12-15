Alan Moore and David Lloyd created what is undoubtedly one of the most important comics on any list, V for Vendetta, and now ECC Ediciones publishes a new edition of this classic that should always be available

There is a select group of comics that, regardless of each person's personal tastes, we can all identify as works of recognized prestige that have had a capital importance in the history of the ninth art. Watchmen, The Dark Knight Returns, Sandman o Preacher These are some titles that could be included in this group along with the wonderful V de Vendettawhich one ECC Editions just published a new edition.

Remember, remember, November 5

In the same line of works as Fahrenheit 451 o 1984in this history Alan Moore builds a society in which the people have been deprived not only of their freedom, but also of their individuality and their ability to think, to create and to dream. A fascist regime rules England with an iron fist, putting the boot on the necks of those citizens who do not fit perfectly into the social, political and economic ideal that their leader desires.

This work born, like so many fictions with rebellion as a leitmotif, during the mandate of Margaret Thatcher It is a hymn to freedom properly understood, tolerance and the search for happiness. The search for these fundamental principles is embodied in the protagonist of the story, Va mysterious man with a dark past who is also responsible for personifying the less positive aspects of a movement like this, those of a more violent nature.

V is the fruit of a society like the one presented to us here, one that abhors what is different and what poses some kind of risk to its status quo. And, for reasons that will become clear as the pages turn, he is determined to commit unforgivable acts to disrupt the system and to take revenge on those who deserve his wrath.

Wearing the mask Guy Fawkesthe mythical conspirator who played a fundamental role in the Gunpowder Plot of 1605, V will begin to execute his plan while making contact with the young woman. Evey Hammond, an innocent citizen who has no choice but to sell her body to survive. Evey will be the reader's point of view, and through her eyes we will meet V and accompany him on this journey that will necessarily have to end the same way it begins: with a loud explosion.

Child of the eighties

You can find many examples in the world of comics of fantastic stories written by British authors during the 1980s that were born as a direct response to the political drift that England was experiencing at that time. It has always been said that the worse the leaders of a nation, the better comics their authors write and, taking into account the quality of V for Vendetta, Thatcher must have been a horrible leader.

But the time in which this story was published is not only evident in what it tells us, but also in how it tells it. David Lloyd He does his life's work here, with an imprecise line that is tremendously effective due to his ability to condense ideas and create the right atmosphere through the use of so few elements.

Born to be published in black and white (something that becomes evident if you look at Lloyd's work), this work is a narrative monster. All of Lloyd's apparent simplicity of drawing serves as a tool to create page compositions that work like a clock, defining each sequence as a perfect mechanism that marks the tempo of the story with absolute precision.

A fundamental work

It may not have been until the beginning of this century, when James McTeigue will adapt the work for the cinema with Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry y John Hurt, that the general public knew this story. Overnight, the Guy Fawkes mask began to be sold on every corner, becoming the symbol of the hacktivist group. Anonymous. But comic readers have always had this work on an altar since its first edition.

This edition is a new opportunity, for those who have missed all the previous ones, to get hold of a work of fundamental importance in the history of comics. Unfortunately, it is also a work that today may be more necessary than ever, even more than in the times in which it was intended…

This volume is presented in hardcover format, contains 288 color pages and includes the translation of the American edition of V for Vendetta, as well as extra material that includes some texts written by Moore himself. The recommended retail price is 36.5 € and went on sale in September 2023.

