The latest manga by renowned author Taiyô Matsumoto arrives, 'Tokio Día a Día', through ECC Ediciones. In 2020, the author won two Eisner Awards for 'The Cats of the Louvre'. His international fame was boosted with the works 'Tekkon Kinkreet' or 'Ping Pong', with adaptations to film and animation. The Japanese magazine 'Free Style' has chosen 'Tokio Día a Día' in first place as the best manga in its winter 2022 issue. It is a work full of humanity and melancholy, set in the Manga industry itself.

About Taiyô Matsumoto, author of Tokio Día a Día

Considered one of the most influential and important artists of modern manga, he became interested in manga after his mother's recommendation to read works such as 'Nightmares' by Katsuhiro Otomo. He began his career by being a finalist for the Four Seasons Award from Kodansha's Afternoon magazine with the short story 'Straight'. In the early '90s he enjoyed his first big hit with 'Tekkonkinkreet', winning the Eisner Award.

With 'GoGo Monster' came his consecration, winning the special prize from the Japan Cartoonists Association. Since then, he began to publish in the monthly magazine 'Ikki', obtaining many awards with his stories. In 2006, together with Issei Eifuku, he began his international positioning with the series 'Takemitsuzamurai', which received very positive reviews from the specialized media and other authors.

After publishing 'The Cats of the Louvre' in 2016 and winning the Eisner Award again, he decided to collaborate again with Issei Eifuku in the series 'Mukashi no Hanashi', another great critical success. His penchant for telling mundane stories within a very well-paced script makes him one of the references in the world of modern manga.

Synopsis and first impressions after a complete reading of Tokyo Day by Day

Shiosawa, an influential manga editor who lives only with his canary (which talks to him), has just retired after 30 years in the same job. He is not clear about what his next step in his life will be, since he has dedicated most of it to his job. The manga shows us how he goes about his day-to-day life relating to former colleagues and authors, whom he was in charge of, now that he is free of work loads. A lover of his art, he will never disconnect or detach himself from it, since nostalgia overcomes retirement.

It is a very adult work, where the author explores, through 'Tokio Day by Day', the mind of his character, which may be very similar to his real experiences. It is not a far-fetched work, quite the opposite, it seeks, through the simplicity of everyday things, to open a reflection on work disconnection. After many years dedicated to the same thing, his steps lead him to open paths that he had not traveled. With situations such as a conversation with the sweeper, Shiosawa internalizes the experiences of other characters to understand what he wants to do with his life at this moment.

Throughout the story he discovers that maintaining his connection with the world of work, from which he retired, is his anchor with life. She little by little recovers and maintains relationships with his colleagues and through the advice he can give them, maintains his bond with what he loves. The Japanese culture of respect and education is constantly shown in the manga, being very faithful to reality. That respect for his legacy is what makes the protagonist better face his new reality.

In short, a work about life, about how changes make us falter and about how the mundane can change the way we face them.