Suara.com – Democratic Party politician Andi Arief assessed that the debate for vice presidential candidates (cawapres) which took place at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Friday (22/12/2023) night proved the contestants' readiness to face the debate.

He then highlighted each vice presidential candidate in the debate and then assessed that there were clear differences in conveying arguments.

“Last night's debate showed that those who want to prepare themselves well through practice take debate lightly and don't need practice,” he said in a tweet on the social media account X @Andiarief_ which was seen by Suara.com, Saturday (23/12/2023).

Not only that, he then assessed the performance of the vice presidential candidate, who he considered was not ready for the debate.

“There are those who look ready and alert, there are those who ask questions in a mess,” he said.

A number of netizens then responded to the tweet with various tendencies, some assessing it negatively and also positively

“Even if it's messy, but stay at the party for life,” tweeted the account @Ala*******.

“Including memorization because cheat sheets indicate that the person's quality is limited to teams and cheat sheets… oh yes, when asked about taxes, why did you answer zoo? It's wrong to memorize the material,” tweeted the X account @DIDI**.

As previously reported, Spatial Planning Expert from Trisakti University, Yayat Supriatna, assessed that the first vice presidential debate was more intelligent and contextual, so that it could provide considerations for voters.

“Yes, this debate is clearer than the first debate. It's softer, smarter, doesn't shoot. If you're sarcastic, you're intellectually sarcastic, not cornered with sarcasm whose aim is to test the capacity of the vice presidential candidate,” said Yayat, Saturday (23 /12/2023).

The vice presidential debate which took place on Friday night raised the themes of people's economy, digital economy, finance, investment, taxes, trade, APBN and APBD management, infrastructure and urban areas.