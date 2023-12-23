Review of The Book of Solutions, the new film by Michel Gondry (Forget About Me!) starring Pierre Niney, Blanche Gardin and Françoise Lebrun. Premieres December 22.

Making a film is a collective act in which multiple talents come together, but it is also a monument to self-satisfaction. A film director is a little dictator who has to trust himself to bring the project to a successful conclusion, because it will be his name that will reverberate in history for better or worse.

Michael Gondry (Kidding) knows this well and pays tribute to those creative geniuses of lateral thinking, who jump from one idea to another navigating their own anxieties in The book of solutions.

It is a small production, with just a handful of main performers in which we see Pierre Niney (Black Box) becomes Marc Becker, a frustrated filmmaker who has to accept his failure when the producers to whom he exposes his work discredit him.

Far from throwing in the towel, he adopts his plan B, which consists of fleeing with the filmed material and finishing the assembly surrounded by the team that still believes in his vision. Of course, he himself refuses to see the material, something he intends to do only on the day of the premiere.

But he becomes increasingly entangled in his own web: hidden in a small town where he lives with his aunt Denise, his best and most patient advisor, he embarks on different projects that seem to take him away from his goal.

Additionally, he abruptly abandons his mediation, so that his neurosis devours him and he ends up installed in permanent chaos.

In search of a way out, he begins to write The Book of Solutions, a compendium of practical advice, sometimes contradictory to each other, that will lead him to assert himself when necessary and to listen to others and take them into account as they deserve. A great help to face problems.

Organize ideas to put together a story

The book of solutions It's not a perfect movie, what is? Although it does achieve something quite curious: turning the protagonist into a reflection of Gondry himself. In this sense, it is a film, in some way, contagious that leads you as a viewer to consider whether it is strictly necessary to follow the established rules to reach an objective.

It is largely a love letter written to the rigors of creation when it arrives like an unstoppable torrent, it must be given a form and a meaning, perhaps by pure instinct. There is a lot that is irrational and intuitive when we talk about inspiration and Marc Becker spends a good part of the film at two hundred revolutions going from one idea to another.

This means that the character played by Pierre Niney is constantly dancing on the edge of the abyss: either you find him insufferable or you get on his roller coaster of euphoria, lucidity and madness.

Visually it is a simple film, which does not require great resources, but Gondry cannot resist including a small animated sequence that even has to be translated into a real shot.

In a restricted world like ours and, specifically, in that of cinema in which each decision is linked to an onerous budget item, finding a haven for creative freedom (and even madness) is an asset and not a liability, The book of solutions It ends up being an ingenious and friendly proposal.

Also irregular, with hilarious and tender moments and others much less successful, but with at least two pieces of advice that we should all adopt at some point such as “learning by doing.” Removing our fears is the healthiest thing we can do to move forward in life.. Less fear of failure and more love for life.

VALUATION:

The protagonist of this story is as susceptible to becoming an object of love as of hate. Gondry delves into creative processes that go off the rails of convention and shows the need for self-guidance to not let self-sufficiency devour us.

THE BEST:

He has flashes of genius when it comes to showing how channeling creativity can be complicated from a lonely and misunderstood ego.

WORST:

It is a collection of situations that seem somewhat disjointed, it is a very irregular film.