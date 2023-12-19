Scott Snyder surrounds himself with a magnificent group of artists to develop stories of one of his best creations that are now collected in a comprehensive edition by ECC Ediciones under the title The Batman Who Laughs: Metal

He is one of the most important villains born in recent years not only from Batmanbut also of DC Comics and even the world of comics in general. Now thanks to ECC Editions We are going to be able to get our hands on a volume titled The Batman Who Laughs: Metal which compiles not only the miniseries dedicated to this sinister character perpetrated by Scott Snyder y Jockbut also the indispensable complements to this written and drawn by other great names in the panorama of the ninth art.

From the pages of Dark Nights: Metal

If we look for the origin of The Batman who laughs We have to go to that event that was Dark Nights: Metal. There we found this version of Bruce Wayne from Tierra-22 of the Dark Multiverse that had been jokerized through a toxin created by the Clown Prince of Crime.

Once he wiped out his own world, he was recruited by Barbatos to begin the conquest of everything that exists along with other twisted versions of the Dark Knight. But the truth is that, as cool as this fusion of Batman with the Joker with the appearance of Judge Deaththis background does not suit him as well as a much more concrete and earthly one, in line with how the villains of the game usually are. Bat Man. And perhaps in this volume we will find, in part, that superior version of the character.

Lucha en Gotham City

Although the character's ambitions may be higher, what we are going to find in the main series included in this volume is his fight in the streets of Gotham City To five? bands. We are going to have our villain facing the traditional Joker, trying to help (or something like that) Batman in his own twisted way (that is, by inoculating him with the toxin that will turn him into someone similar to him sooner rather than later if nothing prevents it first) . But two more vertices will have to be added to this triangle.

On the one hand we will have Shadow Knightthe version of Bats which has become quite a Punisher. It is Frank Castle With a hood and cape, he is not only armed to the teeth, but he will provide us with great moments of fun and will allow the cartoonists who are in charge of his appearances to enjoy unleashing all his 90s style.

But perhaps the ace in the hole of this story is James Gordon Jr.the son of the commissioner of Gotham City whom we already saw years ago in Dark Mirrorthat work that precisely represented the first foray of the team formed by Snyder and Jock into the universe of Caped Crusader. Here it is shown that, if he had been developed enough and given more scope, this young psychopath could have become a villain today on par with the one that gives the title to this volume.

Laughing forever

Although this editorially young villain may be redundant in some ways with the Joker, it's obvious that he can have an important career far beyond Snyder's reach. Good proof of this would be the second half of this volume, which includes what could be considered the life of The Batman who laughs with other authors and fully immersed in the center of the continuity of the DC Universe.

Joshua Williamson y James Tynion IVan outstanding student of Snyder, will be mainly responsible for expanding the villain's influence first through a story arc belonging to the series in which Batman and Batman share the lead role. Superman and then through what would be the conclusion of that event known as The year of the villainsomething that could be considered a preamble to what would later come with the title of Dark Nights: Death Metal. This second half of the volume does not reach the level of the first, but it certainly has moments that are very worthwhile.

In the graphic section we are also going to have high-impact names. While it is true that we will not see the best version of Jock here (but we will see one that makes us love his work anyway), to compensate we will have the always great Eduardo Rissoto an out of series as he is David Marquez and other illustrious ones that should be mentioned as Javier Fernandez Steve Epting.

In short, in this volume we not only have a great selection of episodes with The Batman Who Laughs as the main protagonist but we also have some stories, especially the one that gives the volume its title, that are very worthwhile in their own right and that are of in some ways small oases in that desert that is sometimes the catalog of regular series of the two major American comic publishers.

This volume is presented in hardcover format, contains 488 color pages and includes the translation of the American edition of The Batman Who Laughs 1-7, The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight, The Infected – The Commissioner, Hell Arisen 1-4, Batman/Superman Vol. 2 1-5, plus covers for all corresponding included issues and a small final section of variant covers. The recommended retail price is 52.5 € and went on sale in September 2023.

The Batman Who Laughs: Metal

Can there be anything more dangerous than an amalgamation of the Joker and Bat-Man? The Batman Who Laughs has escaped from the Dark Multiverse and has arrived on Earth with a terrifying plan that is nothing more than the beginning of misdeeds that only have one possible solution: the one that our Batman is not willing to accept.

He Batman Who Laughs He is one of the most charismatic characters in Dark Nights: Metal. This volume compiles not only his miniseries made by Scott Snyder y Jock but also later appearances by essential authors of contemporary comics such as Steve Epting, David Márquez o James Tynion IV.

Good villains are those who always survive defeats, and the Batman Who Laughs is one of the most recent examples. In this volume, we see that he has a lot left to tell through several fundamental moments of the last decade of DC Comics.

Authors: Scott Snyder, Paul Jenkins, James Tynion IV, Javier Fernandez, Joshua WilliamsonJock, Eduardo Risso, Jack Herbert, Steve Epting y David Marquez