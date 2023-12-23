Rebel Moon (Part One): The Girl of Fire, new work by the “visionary” Zack Snyder, has already been released on Netflix

On December 22, the long-awaited first installment of the science fiction universe created for Netflix by Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon, was released. A franchise for the streaming service that includes a second installment, comics and several spin-offs. The film stars Sofia Boutella (The Mummy, Kingsman: Secret Service), Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Doona Bae (The Atlas of clouds), Ray Fisher (Justice League), Staz Nair (Game of Thrones), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) and Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) among others.

A ship crashes on Veldt, a moon at the edge of the universe. Its crew member is Kora (Sofia Boutella), a woman with a mysterious past who begins a new life in a quiet peasant village. The calm is soon interrupted when the tyrannical regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein), discover that the farmers have sold the harvest to the Bloodaxe (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher), leaders of the insurgents pursued by the Motherworld. Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a kind farmer who doesn't know what war is, embark on a mission: to recruit warriors willing to risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt. They travel to other planets in search of the Bloodaxe, and gather a band of warriors who long for redemption: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), pilot and mercenary; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary military man; Nemesis (Doona Bae), master of the use of the sword; Tarak (Staz Nair), prisoner of royal blood; and Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), leader of the resistance. Meanwhile, on Veldt, the former mechanized protector Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins in the original version) awakens with a new objective. The newly recruited revolutionaries will have to learn to coordinate and trust each other if they want to prevent the armies of the Motherworld from destroying them all.

Vista Rebel moon (Part one): The girl of fire, subtitle that could almost remind us of a novel from the Millennium saga, I must say that It is not as bad as the first impressions that appeared with the previous press screenings, nor is it Zack Snyder's worst film, that honor still goes to Army of the Dead, also on Netflix. It is a film that is entertaining and has action; However, the duration of this first part, just over two hours, can become a bit dense.

As for the story, Snyder has not been very creative either in a script that he was preparing to become a film of my favorite franchise, Star Wars, in which you can see that he made some corrections so that it would be a film that was not linked to the universe created by George Lucas, who nevertheless maintains his influences in his film. The samurai and the western tone of Star Wars, the uniforms of the imperial officers, the theme of a sadistic galactic emperor who doesn't mind destroying planets to demonstrate his power and even parts of the plot of the trilogies.

Rebel Moon is also the umpteenth version, set in what would be a Star Wars universe, of the 7 samurai, or the magnificent 7, which had a remake in 2016 directed by Antoine Fuqua and for which the filmmaker counted with a cast full of big stars, (something that Snyder's film doesn't have either).

I still don't know how a story like this fits into a broader and coarser universe, and how these events can change the course of the history of the galaxy ruled with an iron fist by Motherworld, since this first part is dedicated to recruit the guardians of the small town of Veldt. So we will see the fate of these peasants and their 7 warriors in “The Warrior Who Leaves Marks” when it premieres on April 19, 2024.

On a visual level, Snyder leaves his characteristic, once again abusing slow motion, which in some scenes is good, but in others it is unnecessary and slows down the action, something that can take you out of the film. Also in the visual section we have to give credit to the filmmaker who has impressive frames, but it is very noticeable that it is a Netflix product, and it can end up being a long episode of any of his productions.

As for the interpretations, they seem correct in general, although I would not highlight any in particular.

In conclusion, a movie to pass the time, nor does it contribute anything new to the science fiction genre. Have you already seen it, what did you think?

Title: Rebel Moon (part 1): The Fire Girl

