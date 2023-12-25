Review of Poor Things, the new and unclassifiable film by Yorgos Lanthimos starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Premieres on January 26.

The movies of Yorgos Lanthimos They are not for all palates: there are those who find them glorious and those who choke, but it seems that Poor Creatures is being one of his least divisive films given that wherever it goes, it triumphs. Winner of the Golden Lion for best film at the Venice Film Festival, it has not stopped generating noise among those who have faced it.

After passing through the Sitges Film Festival and the Film Academy in a special screening, it will be released on the Spanish billboard on January 26, at which time the general public will be able to enjoy its 141 minutes of footage. Or suffer them. Or simply be amazed at a decidedly original work, although composed of more or less recognizable elements.

Because, as the director himself acknowledged in an interview for Empire Magazine, he gave Tony McNamara (author of The Favorite) three reference works to compose the script, based on the novel by Alasdair Gray: And the ship goes (1983), Belle de jour (1967) and Young Frankenstein (1974).

The result is an ambitious, excessive work, endowed with a humor that is as uncomfortable as it is peculiar and quite devastating readings. Also self-indulgent in various aspects and very aware of herself and her will to transcend as a work of art, something that has led her to fall into her own trap in the editing room, from where she should have emerged with a slight pruning of footage. .

Women's liberation from a baroque perspective

The unorthodox doctor Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) undertakes a peculiar experiment: reviving a young woman who soon becomes eager to learn the vicissitudes of life. Locked in an adult body, Bella (Emma Stone) is like an insatiable child who thrives until she discovers her own desires.

Hungry for new knowledge and wild experiences, she runs away with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a devious lawyer who becomes her lover. Together they embark on a journey that will take them to see different continents and face situations that border on the surreal.

Free from the prejudices of the Victorian era in which she lived, Bella will embrace her wildest side to get ahead in a hypocritical, unsupportive and mean society. Her ultimate goal will be none other than to free herself from the yokes that oppress her and decide her own destiny, whatever the cost may be.

Although, as is evident, the greatest strength of the film is its plot, which may seem erratic at the beginning but ends up coming together and making itself understood, there are several star points in this production: the performances, with Emma Stone turned into a force of nature unleashed and the photography of Robbie Ryan, who makes a peculiar use of color and texture of the image.

Often sets, filming locations and landscape backgrounds become a dreamlike backdrop that makes us doubt the verisimilitude of what is being told to us, which in itself never leaves aside its metaphorical quality.

No less interesting are the elements that contribute to creating the characters, such as makeup (tell Dafoe), hair and costumes. The entire aesthetic approach is original and transgressive in order to create something memorable that is unlike anything we have seen.

But beyond all the above, the movie is Bella Baxter. He is one of those rare characters who makes you go through a whole range of emotions: tenderness, disgust, shame, fascination, sorrow and even pride.

It repels and attracts in a dance that does not stop since it first appears on screen. And she goes without saying that Emma Stone, once again, gives a sublime performance to which she gives herself with all her being. She doesn't give a damn about appearing ugly, ragged or having full nudity sequences. He gives everything to Bella.

Bottom line: They've given Weird Barbie a (sexually explicit and unfiltered) adult movie in which to break free from her chains for good, which means a initiation and self-discovery journey in which there is no shortage of slaps that reality deals us daily. Be careful, it hurts.

VALUATION:

Black comedy? Perverse fable? Poor Creatures offers different readings and is enjoyable, although it will not be a dish of good taste for everyone: beneath its layer of apparent humorous lightness lies a devastating reading of what society does to individuals.

THE BEST:

The fierce interpretation of Emma Stone, the disturbing story-like air of the staging and the devastating reading of the background.

WORST:

It is excessive and rude to the point of saying enough and is too preoccupied with some messages. She has more than half an hour of footage left over.